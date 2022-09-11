Sam Frost is PREGNANT! Home and Away star announces she is expecting

Sam Frost is expecting her first child.

The former Home and Away star, 33, shared the good news in an Instagram post on Monday.

She posed next to fiancé Jordie Hansen, 26, in the accompanying photo, holding up an ultrasound.

“A little human is coming soon…everyone is surprised when he inevitably inherits his parents’ strange sense of humor,” she wrote in her caption.

“We don’t take ourselves or life too seriously, and we hope to teach our little ones the same values ​​we share…

“The importance of being unapologetically yourself, always finding the fun and humor in all the little things, and that being kind, loving and empathetic is a superpower.”

She continued: ‘Thank you to all of our beautiful friends and family who have supported us during this time, you are all excellent keepers of secrets.

‘We are extremely excited and thankful for our little miracle.. your mom and dad love you so much already xxx’.

Sam confirmed on her podcast that the couple were engaged after dating for just five months.

Jordie proposed to the Bachelorette’s beauty during a road trip from the Northern Territory to South Australia in May.

“It’s a very important time of our lives, we just recently got engaged and to celebrate we thought, let’s hit the road, let’s go on a 14 day road trip,” said Sam.

Jordie went on to describe his romantic proposal: “We were in Uluru and we had just had breakfast and were about to head back south.

“Sambo had just gotten her coffee, so I said, ‘Hey, when are you going to say yes to getting married?’

Sam agreed, “I said, ‘Almost anytime from now on.’

Jordie continued, “And so I took that as ‘I’m going to do it this afternoon’.”

The Australian Survivor: Blood V Water star explained how he tried to rush his fiancé-to-be so they could be in Coober Pedy before sunset for the big moment

‘[We got there and] I placed the camera in what I thought would be the perfect position, and Sambo’s came over and said, ‘I know exactly what you’re going to do here’.

Sam said she had “no idea” what was coming until she saw Jordie set up a camera in the back of the car with “tears in his eyes.”

The former Home and Away star chose not to get a diamond. Her opal ring is set in a gold band and appears to be flanked by two other gemstones

‘It was beautiful. He was really shaking and couldn’t sit down,” she recalls.

“I don’t remember much about it because I was so nervous. I tried not to cry and just tried to talk. I remember saying something along the lines of, ‘Honey, we like jokes, but this isn’t one of them. This is very serious,” Jordie added.

Sam sparked engagement rumors earlier this year when a photo of her with a ring on her wedding finger at a bachelorette party circulated on social media.

The former bachelorette met Jordie through her younger brother, Alex Frost

The former Home and Away star also explained why they chose not to get a diamond.

Her opal ring is set in a gold band and appears to be flanked by two other gemstones.

“It’s a Coober Pedy opal. I am not a diamond person. I love gemstones and crystals and I’ve always loved unique rings,” said Sam.

The blonde beauty called the ring “perfect” and said it was absolutely the right choice for her.

Sam also revealed that the couple’s wedding will be “quite unique and intimate.”

“We haven’t started planning yet, but we know it will be pretty quiet,” she explained.

“We just want to celebrate our love with an intimate group of our favorite people… most likely next spring/summer.”

The actress rose to fame on the dating show The Bachelor in 2014 – the season Blake Garvey (left) chose her as his winner, only for him to dump her for Louise Pillidge. The following year she became the bachelorette, choosing Sasha Mielczarek (right) as her winning suitor

The good news comes after Sam moved back to Melbourne in May to live with Jordie.

“We have taken the next step and it is beautiful,” she told the Herald Sun at the time. ‘I feel so happy. Being able to travel again is great.’

The actress rose to fame on the dating show The Bachelor in 2014 – the season in which Blake Garvey picked her as its winner, after which he dumped her for Louise Pillidge.

The reality star is no stranger to dating after Jay Bruno (pictured) ‘couldn’t see a future’ with her and broke up with her last November after dating for a few months

She became single the following year, choosing Sasha Mielczarek as her winning suitor. They dated for 18 months before calling it quits.

The reality star is no stranger to dating after Jay Bruno “couldn’t see a future” with her and broke up with her last November after dating for a few months.

Her last relationship before Jay was with Navy diver Dave Bashford, which ended after three years with Sam saying she valued her career over romance.