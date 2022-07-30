Sam Fox speaks of her ‘incredible feeling of relief’ after getting the all-clear from cancer

Sam Fox says a ‘weight has been lifted’ after she got everything off after her cancer fear.

The 56-year-old singer discovered a lump in her throat and underwent surgery last month to remove a 10mm growth between her vocal cords.

Former glamor model Sam faced a hostile wait, but was told by doctors that the lump was benign, much to her relief.

Tough times: Sam Fox, 56, says a ‘weight has been lifted’ after she was completely free after her cancer fear (pictured last month)

The star was so concerned about the lump that she thought about life after death, reassuring herself that she would be able to see her deceased loved ones after her death had the lump been cancerous and incurable.

She said The sun: ‘I really cried a lot. I’m such a positive person, but it’s hard when you have something like that over your head. I was very scared.’

Sam is her ex-fiancé and manager Myra Stratton died of cancer in August 2015 and she said her situation brought back many difficult memories.

Treatment: The singer burst into tears after making the discovery and underwent surgery last month to remove a 10mm growth between her vocal cords (pictured in 1989)

She said: ‘I saw her languish and saw how many drugs she was on.

“That was seven years ago, but when I was waiting for my results, it felt like yesterday. All the memories came back.’

Sam said her mother, who had beaten breast cancer in the past, reminded her not to think about the worst possible scenario.

The star, who married mother-of-two and tour manager Linda Olsen last month, said she had an “incredible sense of relief” when the doctor gave her everything.

Sam went to a Harley Street specialist after she had trouble with her singing voice.

Happy news: Sam has spoken of her relief to be completely cancer-free after marrying Linda Olsen last month

Last month she said: The sun: “When I saw the growth on the screen, I thought, ‘Oh god, that’s not normal.’

“It looked very big. You immediately think of throat cancer.

“The doctor said, ‘We need to get that out as soon as possible. It could be nothing, and maybe not.’

Her surgery was brought forward after there was a cancellation due to another person suffering from Covid.

Four days after being told she was cancelled, she was taken to the theater for her surgery.

Sam said she begged the doctor to tell her if it was cancer as soon as she got back from surgery.

The doctor said the area behind the growth was “very clean,” but she still had to wait nervously to get the official results.

After surgery, Sam had to take regular medication to keep her throat acid-free and was given a nebulizer six times a day.

She and her wife stayed on a farm while she recovered from surgery, while the couple took walks in the countryside and barbecues while waiting for a call from the doctor to confirm whether the lump was cancerous or not.

And Sam says she’s really glad she doesn’t have to worry anymore and says she can now sleep through the night after being told she was cancer free.

With her voice recovering, Sam, who has sold 30 million records worldwide, is already making plans to return to the stage.

She has scheduled performances in Norway in September, then Mexico and France, with the star saying she will be making a new album due out next year.

Yes to the dress: Norwegian mother of two shared her excitement in finding her wedding dress for their wedding

Can’t wait: Linda was thrilled to find her dream dress when she thanked her mother-in-law Carole Fox and son Adam Olsen for helping them choose the dress last month

Sam and her fiancé Linda were married last month in a lavish ceremony in Epping Forest, Essex, after announcing their engagement in March 2020.

The former model walked down the aisle with her long-term partner Linda after they were forced to postpone their 2020 wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sam looked incredible in a strapless white wedding dress while sheltered under umbrellas as she arrived at the ceremony with members of her wedding party.

Her gorgeous wedding dress featured a glittering sequined bodice and a long draped train, while also opting for a dramatic veil that blossomed behind her as she walked.

She arrived at the lavish ceremony in a white taxi decorated with pink ribbons and a beautiful blushing heart-shaped flower arrangement on the hood, with the license plate reading “Sam and Linda getting married, June 18, 2022.”

Last month, Linda shared her excitement at finding her wedding dress and shared a photo of herself in David’s wedding dress in Stratford alongside the caption: ‘Our big day is approaching’.

While a Sam representative confirmed to MailOnline: ‘Marriages are on the cards – Sam and Linda are looking forward to a glorious day’.

The good news comes six years after Samantha lost her beloved 12-year-old girlfriend, Myra Stratton, to cancer.

Sam and Linda’s engagement was announced in March 2020, with a source telling it The sun at the time: ‘Sam and Linda are so happy together and want to be together for the rest of their lives. They are so in love and want to make it official.’