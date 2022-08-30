Sam Fox enjoys second honeymoon with new wife Linda Olsen after cancer scare cut last trip short

They married on June 22 in a lavish ceremony in Epping Forest, Essex.

And Sam Fox finally got to celebrate her honeymoon with her new wife Linda Olsen after they cut their first trip short to have a lump removed from her vocal cords.

The former model, 56, and her wife, 48, looked on cloud nine in snaps from the three-week holiday in Mauritius.

In one photo, the couple gave each other a sweet kiss, while in another photo they wrapped their arms around each other.

The newlyweds donned form-fitting swimsuits for more photos and hugged lovingly on the sand.

Sam revealed she was suffering from cancer after discovering a lump in her throat that prompted her to seek urgent medical attention.

The singer burst into tears after making the discovery and she had to undergo surgery to remove a 10mm growth between her vocal cords.

She told The Sun: “When I saw the growth on screen, I thought, ‘Oh God, that’s not normal.’

“It looked very big. You immediately think of throat cancer.

The doctor said, ‘We need to get that out as soon as possible. It could be nothing, but maybe not.’

The couple walked down the aisle with long-term partner Linda at a ceremony after being forced to postpone their 2020 wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singer Sam looked stunning in a strapless white wedding dress as she sheltered under umbrellas as she arrived at the ceremony with members of her wedding party.

Her gorgeous wedding dress featured a glittering sequined bodice and a long draped train, while also opting for a dramatic veil that blossomed behind her as she walked.

A devoted member of her wedding party followed her, holding her train and veil in the air, glancing at her beautiful silver wedges.

She arrived at the lavish ceremony in a white taxi decorated with pink ribbons and a beautiful blushing heart-shaped flower arrangement on the hood, with the license plate reading ‘Sam and Linda getting married, June 18, 2022’.

Meanwhile, her soon-to-be wife Linda looked stunning as she got out of her vehicle and ran under a row of white umbrellas as she walked into the Essex wedding venue.

Linda failed to turn heads in a gorgeous white bridal gown adorned with lace over the bodice and the intricately designed train draped down.

The good news comes six years after Samantha lost her beloved, 12-year-long girlfriend, Myra Stratton, to cancer.

Sam and Linda’s engagement was announced in March 2020, with a source telling it The sun at the time: ‘Sam and Linda are so happy together and want to be together for the rest of their lives. They are so in love and want to make it official.’

Sam started dating Linda in 2016, previously saying she was in a “really good place” after her partner of 12 years, Myra, died of cancer in 2015.

