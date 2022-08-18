Sam Faiers joins her family for a day out at Legoland

She is settling into life as a new mother of three after welcoming baby son Edward into the world in May.

And Sam Faiers looked like a doting mother as she enjoyed a family day out with her partner Paul Knightley at Legoland, Windsor, on Thursday.

The former TOWIE star, 31, was joined by their three children, Paul Jnr, six, Rosie, four, and Edward, three months as they explored the theme park.

Fun in the sun: Sam Faiers looked like a doting mum as she enjoyed a family day out at Legoland on Thursday with her partner Paul Knightley and their two older children

Sam made sure she dressed comfortably that day and rocked a casual chic look in a basic white tee and high-waisted jeans.

While waving her hands in the air, the reality star looked just like the funny mom as she rode a dinosaur-themed roller coaster with her partner and two oldest children.

The family continued to collect memories for the day posing for photos, while Paul’s mother Gaynor also joined the clan.

The brood also checked out the parks Miniland – which contains the largest concentration of LEGO bricks.

Group of six: The family continued to collect memories for the day and posed for family photos, while Paul’s mother Gaynor also joined the clan

Snap: Sam looked like the cool mom every inch as she enjoyed the family day out

Wow: The family also checked out the parks Miniland – which contains the largest concentration of LEGO bricks in the park

Later in the day, Sam’s partner Paul and son Paul Junior enjoyed a ride on a spinning propeller while looking out over the park view.

Enjoying some girl time – Sam, Rosie and Gaynor made a splash in uncharted waters and enjoyed the Treasure Quest.

Sam and Paul made sure they made time for themselves and later enjoyed some fun time as they set out for a thrilling ride on the popular dinosaur themed roller coaster.

Boyhood: Later in the day, Sam’s partner Paul and their son Paul Junior enjoyed a ride on a spinning propeller while overlooking the park view

Boys Not Allowed Enjoying Some Girl Time – Sam, Rosie and Gaynor splashed into uncharted waters and enjoyed the Treasure Quest

Sailing: Paul enjoyed some boyhood time as they sailed down the stream in a LEGO boat at the theme park

Despite looking fabulous on the day, new mom Sam said in a recent interview that she… ‘isn’t ready to wear a bikini’ after not exercising as much as she’d hoped during her pregnancy.

She told OK! Magazine earlier this month: ‘When I look in the mirror, I’m still very mushy – my stomach is soft.

‘I’m hungry all day! I eat from the moment I wake up. I’m not ready to wear a bikini just yet. I should have exercised more during my pregnancy so it’s my own fault but when you’re a mom of two it’s hard.

“I don’t have a plan to hit back, I don’t feel the pressure like I used to. I probably did with the first.

“I wasn’t that small before I got pregnant anyway, I was a bit heavier than I used to be and that’s fine.”

Big Ben: The family made sure to take lots of pictures during their fun day out

Big Kids: Sam and Paul made sure they made time for themselves and enjoyed some fun time as they set out for a thrilling ride on the popular dinosaur themed roller coaster

Proud parents Sam and Paul welcomed baby Edward in May, while the TV personality gave birth at the couple’s home in Surrey.

It took a month for Sam to publicly reveal the name of their third child, when he wrote on Instagram: “Edward Knightley. One month ago today you were born at home, surrounded by so much love.

“It’s definitely been a game changer for mom who has three little Knightleys, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. I’ve been recording every second of you, honey. This is just the beginning.’

Proud parent: Sam and partner of eight years Paul Knightley, 34, also have two older children, Paul Jnr, six, and Rosie, four (pictured in Mallorca this month)

She continued: “While it feels like this month has gone really fast, I can’t help but think what an amazing month it has been.

“I really took every day to rest and be with my newborn. I think I have an extra 5,000 new images on my camera roll.

“I couldn’t even think of doing much other than being at home with my family and really taking the time to get the baby used to it and just be all together.

‘I still have a way to go, this adaptation was super full but equally loving of every moment. I’m so proud my heart could burst.’