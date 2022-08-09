Sam Faiers and Jacqueline Jossa lead the stars at the reopening of the LEGO flagship store

Sam Faiers looked quintessentially stylish on Tuesday as she socialized with her family at the LEGO Flagship Store reopening party in London’s Leicester Square.

The former TOWIE star, 31, wowed in a white blazer and taupe trousers as he posed with partner Paul Knightley, 34, and children Paul Jr, six, and Rosie, four, at the event.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Jossa showed off her legs in jeans as she attended the bash with husband Dan Osborne, 31, and their daughters Ella, seven, and four-year-old Mia.

Mummy Diaries star Sam looked radiant and paired her blazer and pants combo with a white camisole and gold Chanel flip flops.

She looked cheerful as she beamed with her partner and their two oldest children, with baby Edward, who must have been home with a relative for two months.

Along with Sam, Jacqueline and their families at the event were Kimberley Walsh and her brood.

The Girls Aloud star looked stunning in a flowing white dress and black sandals as she posed for a sweet photo with her adorable sons Bobby, Nate and Cole.

Elsewhere, Nathan Massey and wife Cara De La Hoyde-Massey appeared to be having a blast at the LEGO event with their kids Delilah and Freddie.

While EastEnders star James Bye paints a picture perfect picture with his wife J Victoria Bye and their children Edward, Louis and Hugo.

Also in attendance was athlete Greg Rutherford, who brought partner Susie Verrill and their children Milo, Daphne and Rex.

Other stars who attended the evening included Lauren Laverne, who turned heads in a beautiful black and yellow floral maxi dress.

While Loose Women’s Charlene White looked fabulous in a dusty pink jumpsuit paired with chic brown heels.

Olivia Wayne, Amy Jackson and Tom Hopper were other familiar faces at the event.

Despite looking fabulous, new mom Sam said in a recent interview that she’s “not ready to wear a bikini” after not exercising as much as she’d hoped during her pregnancy.

She told OK! Magazine earlier this month: ‘When I look in the mirror, I’m still very mushy – my stomach is soft.

‘I’m hungry all day! I eat from the moment I wake up. I’m not ready to wear a bikini just yet. I should have exercised more during my pregnancy so it’s my own fault but when you’re a mom of two it’s hard.

“I don’t have a plan to hit back, I don’t feel the pressure like I used to. I probably did with the first.

“I wasn’t that small before I got pregnant anyway, I was a bit heavier than I used to be and that’s fine.”

Proud parents Sam and Paul welcomed baby Edward in May while the TV personality gave birth at the couple’s home in Surrey.

