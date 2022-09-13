Sam Faiers and Billie Shepherd’s mother Suzie Fellows rushed to hospital with sepsis 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sam Faiers and her sister Billie Shepherd have revealed that their mother Suzie Wells was taken to hospital with life-threatening sepsis.

Former The Only Way Is Essex stars Sam, 31, and Billie, 32, said their mother’s water infection was “deteriorating severely” forcing her to be hospitalized.

The siblings said their parent had excruciating back pain and was “delirious” before doctors diagnosed her.

Traumatic: Sam Faiers (left) and her sister Billie Shepherd (right) recall the harrowing time their mother Suzie Wells (center) was taken to hospital with life-threatening sepsis

They said on their podcast The Sam and Billie Show: ‘It was not going well with our mother. It started last week, she had a water infection and it got worse and worse causing it to go into mommy’s kidneys.

“So we took her to the emergency room because she was deteriorating tremendously.

“She was on antibiotics and it didn’t work. I managed to talk to a doctor and I told him all her symptoms so he told me to take her to the ER as she needed medical attention.

Concerns: Former The Only Way Is Essex stars Sam, 31, and Billie, 32, said their mother’s water infection was ‘deteriorating immensely’, requiring her to be hospitalized

“Actually, the water infection had gotten so bad that it turned into sepsis.”

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused when the body releases chemicals to fight an infection.

These chemicals damage the body’s tissues and organs and can lead to shock, organ failure and death.

Shock: It comes after their estranged father Lee, 60, (pictured) was reportedly hospitalized after suffering a heart attack in recent weeks

Organ failure and death are more likely if sepsis is not recognized early and treated promptly.

Suzie is now home and has recovered from her ordeal, and the sisters added: “Mum has been in the hospital for a total of about 15 hours and they have flushed her system.

“She’s on the mend and that’s very good.”

It comes after Sam and Billie’s estranged father is “lucky living after a heart attack” a few weeks ago.

Both Billie and Sam have remained estranged from their biological father Lee, 60, since he and their mother Suzie broke up when they were toddlers.

A source told the publication: ‘Lee is lucky to be alive. His family was terrified and thought they would lose him. It’s been a big wake-up call.

“Lee loves his girls. Whether they talk or not, they are still his daughters.

‘You can argue about stupid things, but the heart attack made him realize that life is very precious and it can be taken from you at any time. You only get one life.’