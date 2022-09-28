Sam Evans’ unbeaten fifty holds up Derbyshire’s victory charge

Leicestershire 249 (Scriven 53, Conners 5-51) and 131 for 2 (Evans 59*) courses Derbyshire 568 for Dec 9 (Godleman 158, Reece 116, Madsen 92, Ahmed 5-114) with 188 runs

Sam Evans stopped Derbyshire’s victory on the third day of the LV=Insurance County Championship game against Leicestershire in Derby.

The opener was determined to give his side a chance to save the game after Derbyshire declared their highest score against Leicestershire with 568 to 9 and a 319 lead.

It was the fifth time this season that Derbyshire has scored 500 or more in a first-class innings, a club record, and Wayne Madsen’s 92 makes him the leading points scorer in the championship to date with 1,273.

Leicestershire’s promising teenage leg spinner Rehan Ahmed finished 5 for 114 from 28.2 overs in his third first-class game and Evans gave the visitors more encouragement with an unbeaten 59 out of 131 for 2 when poor light ended the game.

There was ice on the outfield early in the morning, but the game started in glorious early autumn sunshine, although the prospects for Leicestershire were less rosy.

Derbyshire already had a 107 lead with eight wickets intact, although they soon lost to Billy Godleman who made a drive at Roman Walker without adding his 158 on the night.

Madsen and Leus du Plooy accelerated against an indifferent bowling, with the exception of Ahmed who made a few fouls and exerted a measure of control.

The 18-year-old removed du Plooy who drove back a return catch, but Derbyshire’s lead had risen to 219 by lunchtime, while Madsen had another century in his sights.

He came up eight when he tried to cut the 147th ball he faced and was left behind by Walker, but if he doesn’t hit again this season, he’ll have scored 1,800 runs across all formats.

Ahmed took two more wickets when the lower order came out ahead of the statement, with Ben Aitchison caught at long range and Nick Potts bowling and attacking the leg spinner after Chris Wright uprooted Alex Thomson’s center stump with a swinging yorker.

Faced with scoring 319 runs to get Derbyshire back to work, Leicestershire’s first task was to negotiate 10 overs for tea, which they succeeded using bowling that was too short.

Derbyshire’s attack adjusted their lines after the break and made the first break in the second over of the evening session when Sol Budinger tried to pull Anuj Dal and got a steepling top edge to the halfway mark.

It wasn’t the shot the situation demanded, but Evans and Louis Kimber showed better insight and added 54 more runs in 14 overs before another score ended the tie.