Sam Evans’ unbeaten fifty holds up Derbyshire’s victory charge
Leicestershire 249 (Scriven 53, Conners 5-51) and 131 for 2 (Evans 59*) courses Derbyshire 568 for Dec 9 (Godleman 158, Reece 116, Madsen 92, Ahmed 5-114) with 188 runs
The opener was determined to give his side a chance to save the game after Derbyshire declared their highest score against Leicestershire with 568 to 9 and a 319 lead.
There was ice on the outfield early in the morning, but the game started in glorious early autumn sunshine, although the prospects for Leicestershire were less rosy.
Madsen and Leus du Plooy accelerated against an indifferent bowling, with the exception of Ahmed who made a few fouls and exerted a measure of control.
The 18-year-old removed du Plooy who drove back a return catch, but Derbyshire’s lead had risen to 219 by lunchtime, while Madsen had another century in his sights.
He came up eight when he tried to cut the 147th ball he faced and was left behind by Walker, but if he doesn’t hit again this season, he’ll have scored 1,800 runs across all formats.
Ahmed took two more wickets when the lower order came out ahead of the statement, with Ben Aitchison caught at long range and Nick Potts bowling and attacking the leg spinner after Chris Wright uprooted Alex Thomson’s center stump with a swinging yorker.
Faced with scoring 319 runs to get Derbyshire back to work, Leicestershire’s first task was to negotiate 10 overs for tea, which they succeeded using bowling that was too short.
Derbyshire’s attack adjusted their lines after the break and made the first break in the second over of the evening session when Sol Budinger tried to pull Anuj Dal and got a steepling top edge to the halfway mark.
It wasn’t the shot the situation demanded, but Evans and Louis Kimber showed better insight and added 54 more runs in 14 overs before another score ended the tie.
The introduction of Luis Reece’s average pace from the City End enticed Kimber to pull on his third ball and Sam Conners took the catch just inside the rope at deep midwicket. But Evans and Lewis Hill dug in for 11 overs to leave Derbyshire with work ahead on the final day.