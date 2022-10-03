Sam Burgess pays moving tribute to football star’s late father on his birthday

Sam Burgess and his brother Thomas Burgess paid tribute to their father on the late patriarch’s birthday on Monday.

Thomas, who had visited the UK cemetery that day, shared a photo of their father Mark Burgess’ grave on Instagram and added a sweet caption.

‘Congratulations MB! So glad I could join you today. Your legacy will always be a strong father,” wrote the 30-year-old footballer.

Sam Burgess (center) and his brother Thomas Burgess (left) paid tribute to their father on Monday on the late patriarch’s birthday. In the picture with their brother George Burgess

He also added the haunting song Fields of Gold by Eva Cassidy to play over the post.

Sam, 33, then re-shared the same photo and caption on his own Instagram Stories, along with the same song.

NRL star Sam previously revealed the devastating impact his beloved “hero” father who died of motor neuron disease had on him as a teenager.

Thomas, who had visited the cemetery that day, shared a photo of their father Mark Burgess’ grave on Instagram and added a sweet caption. Sam, 33, then shared the same photo again

The former Sydney Souths player was just 15 when father Mark was diagnosed with the terminal debilitating illness.

Shortly after, Sam had to carry his once hefty father – himself a former rugby league star in the UK – upstairs to bed every night.

Within two years of diagnosis, the disease had claimed the life of the previously fit and healthy 45-year-old.

“I never believed he would die,” Sam told Daily Mail Australia. “I thought it was a myth.

NRL star Sam previously revealed the devastating impact his beloved “hero” father who died of motor neuron disease had on him as a teenager. His father Mark is in the picture

“I thought people could survive cancer, so my father would survive that. My dad was my hero, so I thought he could beat it, but it went fast.

‘It’s a terrible disease. It’s terrible.’

In 2014, he told Daily Mail Australia how his parents let the young brothers sit in the conservatory at home and Mark revealed he was seriously ill.

Sam had never seen him cry before, so his father’s emotion that day had a big impact.

The former Sydney Souths player was just 15 when father Mark was diagnosed with the terminal debilitating illness. Depicted in a childhood photo

‘Me and my older brother’ [Luke] went off and did some research on it,” he said. “We realized then that it was really serious, but as a kid of that age I still didn’t really understand it.

“I didn’t know how fast it would all go. I just thought he would be fine over time; he would overcome it.

“It literally took about 18 months to two years from when they told us the news to when he passed away. It went so fast.’

On the 10th anniversary of their father’s death, Sam’s younger brother Tom Burgess, 30, revealed how the family united during their father’s final days.

“I never believed he would die,” Sam told Daily Mail Australia. “I thought it was a myth.” Sam and Thomas are pictured with their fellow footyplayer brothers

“I’ll never forget how Dad behaved during the illness. First it took over his fingers and toes, then his hands and feet and finally his whole body,” Tom continued The athlete’s voice.

“It was the hardest thing for Sam. He was about 15 at the time and he understood the consequences better than I did. Sam stayed with Daddy to the end and carried him up the stairs to bed when he became too weak to walk up on his own.

“That’s a lot for a teenager to go through. Sam carried much of the burden and protected us from the worst of things. Dad died in 2007, just before Sam scored a try-on debut for Great Britain as an 18-year-old.”

On the 10th anniversary of their father’s death, Sam’s younger brother Tom Burgess, 30, revealed how the family united during their father’s final days. Sam is pictured with his brothers and their family

Sam added: “I didn’t know anything else, so I didn’t feel like it was a burden to take care of my dad. I have really enjoyed it. It sounds weird, but we made the best of it.

“That has helped me to get better at many things. I’ve learned not to take things for granted. It has made me stronger but in a way also colder.

“My father is on my mind every day. It was a tough part of life, but also a big part. I have so many fond memories of those 18 months with my father. That’s why I can talk about it and smile. I know my father would be proud of me.’