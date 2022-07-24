Sam Burgess ‘has not been able to see his children for over SEVEN months’

Sam Burgess has not been able to see his children Poppy, five, and Billy, three, for more than seven months, the allegation reports.

The former NRL player, who shares his children with ex-wife Phoebe Hooke, has been living in Coffs Harbor for the past few months and misses his children very much, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Phoebe, meanwhile, lives on a sprawling estate in Bowral, in the NSW Souther Highlands.

According to the publication, Burgess, who was “unable to comment on the case for legal reasons,” has not seen his young children since December, when he celebrated his 33rd birthday.

Sam, who completed his divorce from Phoebe in 2020, shared a photo on Instagram in which he bonded with their children at the time, along with his mother Julie Burgess and his brothers and their partners.

Sam revealed in the post’s caption that the reunion was way overdue, as it was the “first time in over two years.”

In the family photo, a casually dressed Sam curled up around the couch and was joined by mom Julie and brothers George, Tom and Luke Burgess.

The wives and girlfriends were also in attendance, including Luke’s partner Tori May, Tom’s fiancée Tahlia Giumelli, George’s wife Joanna Burgess and their children.

‘Well done on Sunday. The first time in over two years together. 1 great grandmother. 1 grandmother. 8 great-grandchildren. 4 Broskis (sic) and 3 partners in crime. HOW GOOD,” Sam captioned the post.

Documenting the reunion on Instagram, the NRL star was pictured with his children along with his mother Julie Burgess (center) and his brothers

Daily Mail Australia is not suggesting that Phoebe is in any way responsible for Sam not seeing his children.

Sam and Pheobe, 33, were married for four years before breaking up in October 2019.

Phoebe recently burst into tears during a podcast interview as she recalled the devastating moment when she learned that her then-husband, Sam, had cheated on her with a woman in Melbourne in 2017.

She got emotional when she discussed Sam’s infidelity on Mia Freedman’s No filter podcasting.

Phoebe told host Mia that she discovered her husband’s affair after he confessed to her that he was being investigated by his club in 2018 over a ‘sexting’ scandal. He was later acquitted of any involvement in the “sexting” case.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted both Phoebe and Sam in response to this article.