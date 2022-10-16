Sam Burgess debuts new girlfriend at Poker Face screening with Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot

NRL star Sam Burgess debuted a stunning new girlfriend Sunday night at the red carpet screening of Russell Crowe’s new movie Poker Face in Rome, Italy.

The footy star, 33, who split from ex-wife Phoebe three years ago, looked absolutely smitten as he cuddled up with his mysterious new flame.

The pair put on quite a tactile display at the swanky event, with Sam putting an arm around the brunette’s shoulders and placing a hand on her lower back.

NRL star Sam Burgess, 33, (left) debuted a gorgeous new girlfriend (right) at the premiere of Russell Crowe’s new movie Poker Face in Rome, Italy, on Sunday night

Obviously, Sam’s date is from the UK and has known the British footy player for about 20 years.

While it’s unknown how long they’ve been together, Sam has told friends the couple is “taking things slow,” an insider has confirmed.

Sam’s date flashed the flesh in a deep black mini dress, paired with a Chanel handbag.

She completed her look with gold strappy sandals and a matching bracelet.

Rabbitohs star Sam, meanwhile, dressed to impress in a gray suit, white button-down shirt and black and white sneakers.

Sam’s longtime boyfriend Russell Crowe, 58, and girlfriend Britney Theriot, 31, also made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The couple have been dating since 2020 but have so far tried to keep their romance out of the spotlight

Russell looked smart in a black suit, while actress Britney radiated sophistication in a blue printed A-line dress and black heels.

Russell directed and starred in Poker Face alongside Elsa Pataky, Liam Hemsworth and Jacqueline McKenzie.

Although Sam doesn’t star in the film, he was invited to the red carpet as Russell’s “bodyguard.”

Sam has been following Russell around the world for the past year as his assistant and driver.

He was also on the set of Poker Face, which was filmed in Sam’s hometown of Sydney, Australia.

Sam’s newfound relationship comes after a string of affairs following his divorce from ex-wife Phoebe.

The father of two is rumored to have had a brief relationship with Sydney in January this year with guru Jana Hocking, as well as American waitress Oak Schuetz in late 2019.

Meanwhile, Phoebe, who shares four-year-old daughter Poppy and three-year-old son Billy, has remained single since their bitter breakup.

Sam’s new relationship comes after a string of affairs after divorcing ex-wife Phoebe