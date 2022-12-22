Sam Burgess arrested after positive roadside drug test

Former rugby league star Sam Burgess has been arrested after testing positive on a random drug test.
NSW police confirmed that a 34-year-old man was arrested in Kingsford after being apprehended for random testing at about 10am on Thursday.
Officers found Burgess in the driver’s seat despite his driver’s license suspension. He gave a positive result on a roadside drug test and was arrested and taken to Maroubra police station.
Burgess was given a court summons for driving while suspended and will appear before Waverley Local Court on February 15.
Police are awaiting the result of a secondary saliva analysis to determine whether further charges will follow.
