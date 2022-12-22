Sam Burgess arrested after positive roadside drug test

Former rugby league star Sam Burgess has been arrested after testing positive on a random drug test.

NSW police confirmed that a 34-year-old man was arrested in Kingsford after being apprehended for random testing at about 10am on Thursday.

Sam Burgess. Credit:Kate Geraghty

Officers found Burgess in the driver’s seat despite his driver’s license suspension. He gave a positive result on a roadside drug test and was arrested and taken to Maroubra police station.

Burgess was given a court summons for driving while suspended and will appear before Waverley Local Court on February 15.