Sam Burgess and his girlfriend Lucy Graham enjoy a Christmas hug after allegedly failing a drug test

Sam Burgess enjoyed a low-key Christmas celebration with his family after he allegedly tested positive for cocaine while driving last week.

The 34-year-old former NRL star took to Instagram to repost a photo of himself hugging new girlfriend Lucy Graham after spending Christmas Day with his brothers.

The family caught the couple hugging from behind as they stood in the driveway of their home.

Sam was dressed in a white T-shirt, which he paired with gray shorts and shoes.

Meanwhile, Lucy looked elegant in a backless maxi dress.

The photos show the couple spending quality time with their younger brothers, Thomas and George Burgess and their families.

Burgess denied using illicit drugs after he allegedly failed a random roadside drug test Thursday.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs premiership star, who has a record of 35 previous traffic offences, was allegedly driving a BMWx5 when he was stopped by police in Kingsford for a random test.

Police allege that record checks revealed that Burgess had a suspended license.

He allegedly tested positive for cocaine and was returned to Maroubra Police Station for a second round of tests and was then released.

Burgess has denied the accusations and then took a urine sample at an internationally accredited laboratory that he claimed showed no drugs in his system.

Sam Burgess (pictured with new girlfriend Lucy Graham last month) allegedly failed a random breath test when he was pulled over by NSW police on Thursday.

“He completely denies any suggestion that he was involved with illicit drugs and we have obtained a urine sample from an internationally accredited laboratory that confirms that he has not used any illicit drugs,” his attorney Brian Wrench said.

Burgess has since issued a statement to Daily Mail Australia, stating that he has not “used, obtained or possessed any illicit drugs”.

“An initial roadside drug test was taken, which came back positive for cocaine,” Burgess said.

‘A court date was issued for driving on a suspended license.’

Sam Burgess, pictured with lawyer Bryan Wrench and his mother Julie Burgess at an earlier court appearance, was taken into custody by police in Kingsford on Thursday morning.

‘After I was released from the police station, I immediately and voluntarily went to an internationally accredited independent testing center and took a urine test. The urine sample returned a negative result for all illicit drugs.

‘I deny any suggestion that I have drugs in my system. I have not used, obtained or possessed any illicit drugs.

‘I have made positive improvements in my life and driving since getting my full license back after a 10 month loss. I have taken road safety courses and since then I have not incurred demerit points or fines.

‘I am clean and sober from drugs, living a happy, healthy and balanced life.’

Sam Burgess broke his silence on the allegations shortly after the news broke.

Burgess has received a notice to attend court for driving while suspended and will appear in Waverley Local Court on February 15.

He has not yet been charged for the alleged positive drug test.

“Investigations are continuing and police will await the result of a secondary analysis of oral fluids,” a NSW Police statement read.

Results could take several weeks to return.

Before his latest arrest, Burgess had racked up 35 driving offenses since arriving in Australia from the UK in 2010.

Most of the previous traffic offenses were on his British licence.

More recently, he He pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine in his system after he was caught driving an unregistered car by highway patrol near Bowral in the Southern Highlands in February last year.

He was on his way to visit his two young children when he was stopped.

Burgess was later ticketed, given a good behavior bond, and ordered to participate in a traffic violator program. No convictions were recorded.

In March, Burgess was fined $30,000 by the NRL for using illicit drugs and threatening another player in 2018, and driving with traces of cocaine in his system in February 2021 while working for the Rabbitohs off the pitch.

Burgess was acquitted on appeal of intimidating his former father-in-law last year.

Sam Burgess (pictured) says he’s clean and sober from drugs, even though he reportedly tested positive for cocaine on a roadside drug test Thursday.

Sam Burgess was previously married to Phoebe Hooke before the couple split in 2019

He recently went public with his new girlfriend Lucy Graham, his first serious girlfriend since he split from wife Phoebe Hooke in 2019.

The former couple were married for four years and share two young children, Poppy and Billy.

The recently retired English prop began a new role as an assistant coach with the Rabbitohs.

Burgess played in 182 games for the Rabbitohs over two seasons before retiring in 2019 due to a chronic shoulder injury.

He celebrated his 34th birthday last week and shared a series of photos celebrating with his new girlfriend, his three siblings, his mother Julie, and their two children.

‘Thanks for all the birthday love yesterday. It’s been a great past week with my most important. So lucky,’ she posted on Instagram.