Sam Bankman-Fried meets with The Big Short author Michael Lewis during his house arrest

Author Michael Lewis, whose best-seller The Big Short was adapted into a Hollywood blockbuster, met with disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in recent days at the California home where he is staying. in hiding awaiting trial.

Lewis, 62, met with Bankman-Fried for several hours Friday at the $4 million home of the accused crypto scammer’s parents, both Stanford University law professors, the New York Post reported citing sources.

Outside the home, barricades manned by private security guards seal off the residential street to keep out onlookers, an arrangement that is costing Bankman-Fried’s parents about $10,000 a week, according to the Post.

Lewis has reportedly been working on a book on Bankman-Fried for months, a project first revealed last month when the FTX implosion sped up its publication schedule.

Before Bankman-Fried’s arrest on federal charges, Lewis spent six months shadowing the 30-year-old chief executive, traveling with him and interviewing him extensively.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves New York Federal Court Thursday after being released on $250 million bail and ordered detained at his parents’ home in California.

A team of security guards and Stanford police guard a closed street barricade near the residence of Sam Bankman-Fried preventing access to Fried’s home on Monday.

The Ankler first reported that literary agent Michael Snyder informed his contacts that Lewis had six months’ worth of material on Bankman-Fried, who fell out in spectacular fashion with his mentor, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Zhao, head of the world’s largest bitcoin and crypto exchange, initially announced plans to bail out FTX, Bankman-Fried’s company, but later backtracked, saying FTX was not stable.

Lewis compared the pair to Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

“Michael hasn’t written anything yet, but the story has gotten too big for us to wait,” the agent said in his email, obtained by the anklet.

Lewis’ previous books The Big Short, Moneyball, and The Blind Side became Hollywood blockbusters.

It’s unclear whether Bankman-Fried would benefit financially if Lewis’s next book about him were made into a movie.

Studios typically don’t have to pay to obtain the living rights of public figures, especially if they opt for a non-fiction work for the adaptation.

Bankman-Fried’s parents, Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman, are law professors at Stanford University. She is seen above leaving court last week.

Yet even some convicted felons have received studio payments eager to avoid lawsuits. In one case, con artist Anna Sorkin took $320,000 from Netflix for the rights to adapt her life story, though the funds allegedly went to pay restitution and fines.

Bankman-Fried has not been convicted of any crimes, but is free on $250 million bail while he awaits trial on federal charges including wire fraud, commodity fraud, securities fraud, money laundering and violations of finance law. bells.

In August, Lewis spoke in general terms about his upcoming book on Bankman-Fried in an interview with Financial News.

“I really don’t want to reveal exactly what I’m writing about,” he said.

“But I’ve found a character I can write through: weirdly ties Flash Boys, The Big Short, and Liar’s Poker.”

“I suppose it may be framed as a crypto book, but it won’t be a crypto book.

‘It will be about this really unusual character. He will learn all about crypto and learn what screwed up the market structure in the US etc.

Sam Bankman-Fried is pictured in court Thursday, where he was granted $250 million bail.

FTX had a one-time valuation of $32 billion before collapsing in bankruptcy last month amid allegations that billions in client funds were siphoned off to prop up Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund Alameda Research.

Bankman-Fried, arrested in the Bahamas two weeks ago, was brought to the United States last week to face charges of defrauding FTX investors and looting client deposits.

He was released on a $250 million personal recognition bond to live with his parents in Palo Alto, California, after being fitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet so authorities could track his whereabouts.

On Tuesday, the case was reassigned to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, after the originally assigned judge recused himself because her husband worked for a law firm that had once done FTX-related work.

The 78-year-old Kaplan, who has held a high office in Manhattan federal court for more than a decade, was nominated for the post by President Bill Clinton in 1994 and has a reputation as a serious jurist.

He has overseen numerous high-profile trials and is currently presiding over the two federal civil lawsuits that former Elle magazine advisory columnist E. Jean Carroll filed against former President Donald Trump.

Carroll said Trump raped her in the dressing room of an upscale Manhattan department store in 1995 or 1996. Trump has denied the allegations. A trial is scheduled for April.

The famous judge also presided over allegations of sexual abuse by an American woman against Prince Andrew before the two sides settled earlier this year, with Andrew declaring that he never intended to defame his character and agreed to donate to women’s charity. Prior to the settlement, Kaplan had denied Andrew’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Most recently, Kaplan presided over Kevin Spacey’s civil trial after a fellow actor accused him of attempting to sexually assault him in his apartment after a party when he was 14 and Spacey was 26.

A jury sided with Spacey, finding that actor Anthony Rapp had failed to prove his case against him.