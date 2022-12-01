Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX boss: “I didn’t attempt to commit fraud.”

The former billionaire boss of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX has denied committing fraud.

Sam Bankman-Fried, once hailed as the “King of Crypto” and estimated to have a net worth of £21 billion, said, “I had $100,000 in my bank account last time I checked.”

He denied personally withdrawing money from the exchange and said he had not deliberately misled investors about the state of FTX prior to the collapse.

“I never tried to commit fraud,” he told The New York Times, as thousands of people have run out of savings.

He told US TV network ABC that the incident was “very different” from Bernie Madoff’s 2008 Ponzi scheme, which scammed customers out of £53 billion.

Bankman-Fried stepped down as head of FTX on November 11 when withdrawals left it short of cash, leading to bankruptcy.

Allegations are circulating that he managed it as a ‘personal fiefdom’ while spending £250 million on real estate.

Around 1 million creditors are facing billions of pounds in losses, including an estimated 80,000 Britons.