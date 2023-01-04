Sam Bankman-Fried and ex-girlfriend face ANOTHER lawsuit over ‘one of largest frauds in US history’

<!–

Sam Bankman-Fried and his ex-girlfriend’s legal troubles over the multibillion-dollar FTX collapse have been exacerbated after a lawsuit filed in California sought damages for “one of the largest frauds in U.S. history.”

Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, his former on-off lover who lived with the disgraced crypto mogul in his $40 million penthouse in the Bahamas, are named in a class action lawsuit also targeting fellow FTX executives Gary Wang and Nishad Singh.

The case also names U.S. accounting firms Armanino and Prager Metis as defendants, claiming they produced reports saying they “found the FTX entities to be in good financial health” and made “uplifting” statements in support of Bankman-Fried and the FTX Entities’.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, the same day Bankman-Fried, 30, appeared in a New York court and denied eight charges over the FTX collapse.

His ex-girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, is also named in the lawsuit, seeking damages for what lawyers have described as “one of the biggest con artists in US history.”

Nishad Singh (left) and Gary Wang are also named in the class action lawsuit filed in California

The company collapsed after lending billions of dollars in customer funds to another Bankman-Fried company, Alameda Research, which was led by 29-year-old Ellison. Alameda is accused of wasting the assets on risky investments that don’t pay off.

In documents for the lawsuit filed in California, accessed by DailyMail.com, attorneys are seeking damages for FTX customers for claims including fraud, negligent misrepresentation and civil conspiracy.

It adds: “As alleged herein, and currently spilled into the parade of actions being waged against Bankman-Fried, Ellison and Wang, the FTX entities were essentially operated as a Ponzi scheme.”

The 14-count suit describes the scandal as the “FTX house of cards that has now collapsed in one of the greatest frauds in American history.”

Lawyers cite several of the other lawsuits against FTX and also note scathing assessments of the company during the bankruptcy proceedings.

The FTX founder and Ellison were on-off lovers, but their relationship appears to be in tatters after she struck a plea deal with authorities filing fraud charges against Bankman-Fried. The pair are pictured together at a birthday party for Bankman-Fried

Describing the claims against the accounting firms, the lawyers add, “An important part of the highly lucrative promotional marketing campaign was the legitimacy of the defendants’ alleged audit work and other supporting statements.”

Armanino and Prager allegedly issued “certified reports demonstrating that the FTX entities are in good financial health.”

“Armanino and Prager each issued what were coined in the press as ‘cheerleading’ statements in support of Bankman-Fried and the FTX entities in 2021 and 2022,” the case alleges.

“These “uplifting” statements deny any claim to auditor independence by any of the auditor’s defendants.” Lawyers speak of “numerous red flags” that would “dangle” for the accounting firms.

The lawsuit references FTX’s aggressive advertising, including a multi-million dollar Super Bowl ad starring Larry David, in which he rejected crypto before telling viewers, “Don’t be like Larry.”

The accuser is named Julie Chon Papadakis, a resident of Puerto Rico, who deposited an unspecified amount in an FTX account and was unable to withdraw the money.

The case says that FTX achieved the “massive accumulation of customer money” through aggressive promotional campaigns. Lawyers cite the 2022 Superbowl commercial starring Larry David as an example of the tactic to bring in clients.

It also details Bankman-Fried’s tweets after the company’s collapse, in which he admits, “I f***ed up.”

Attorneys from Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer and Wites Law Firm filed the class action seeking a jury trial. It is estimated that there are “more than a million members in the proposed Class.”

Armanino and Prager Metis were approached for comment. Armanino previously stood behind his work for FTX.