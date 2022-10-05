Sam Armytage wears snakeskin boots for outing in rainy Sydney

Samantha Armytage wore her gear in a pair of flashy snakeskin boots as she braved the rain in Sydney on Wednesday.

The Farmer Wants A Wife star, who lives in the Southern Highlands with her husband Richard Lavender, looked every inch a fashionista when she attended an event in the big smoke.

Despite the downpour, the former Sunrise host appeared to be in a good mood and smiled as he tried to stay dry under an umbrella.

Sam paired her shoes with a long black skirt, a matching black top, and a black jacket draped over her shoulders.

She completed her look with a designer bag and a trendy bucket hat.

Sam has every reason to smile after a successful stint in the first season as a guest host on Farmer Wants A Wife.

She confirmed this week that she would be in the next season, while encouraging another sign up for the show on Instagram.

‘WANT TO FIND LOVE WITH A FARMER?! (I did) WANT TO FARM NEXT SEASON?!? (I will..),’ she wrote.

She went on to say that she loved every minute of the lead role in last season.

“So incredibly brave and wonderful and sincere and so lucky that many of you have found your happily ever after,” she added.

The notoriously private Sam recently revealed that she is “always busy” at the farm on her and her husband Richard’s estate in the Southern Highlands.

“We have horses and there is always something going on,” the 46-year-old told TV Week last month.

“I like to use the chainsaw and I drive the bobcat and the tractor. But not the bulldozer – it’s too big and scary.’

Sam said she and Richard, 60, fell in love at first sight, but he had never seen her on Sunrise, which she presented at the time.

“I knew right away that Rich was grounded and an earthy type. I liked that he had no idea who I was, and I loved his blue eyes,” she said.

She added that her role as a matchmaker on Farmer Wants a Wife is perfect because it reflects her own experience.

“The show is basically my life, moving to the country for love,” she said. “I loved being asked.”

The television host revealed some surprising goals, including writing a sitcom and training a champion racehorse.

“All in all, I want a productive, peaceful life—that I’ve cultivated. Lucky me,” she told the magazine.

After signing with Sunrise in March last year, Sam was replaced by newscaster Natalie Barr, and is now enjoying a quieter life in the countryside.

In July 2020, Samantha sold her home in Sydney’s North Bondi for $2.8 million, suggesting she was planning to move to the country full-time.

Richard owns a 40-acre estate in Bowral, while Samantha sold her cottage in the Southern Highlands in September 2020 for $3.1 million.

