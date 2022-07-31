Sam Armytage stars in the new trailer for Farmer Wants A Wife

Sam Armytage has returned to the small screen on Farmer Wants A Wife following her dramatic departure from Sunrise.

The former breakfast star, 45, is featured in the latest trailer for the show’s upcoming season.

Sam had her very own wedding ring on display when she talked about helping the singles in love find a match.

Sam Armytage, 45, (pictured) made her debut in the trailer for Farmer Wants A Wife released on Sunday, returning to Seven after leaving Sunrise in March last year.

“I fell in love with a farmer myself, so I can’t wait to help them find it,” Sam told viewers in the preview.

Elsewhere in the trailer, a number of farmers were featured as they searched for love.

Love, it sustains who I am. I want to give my life to something,” said handsome farmer Will, 26.

“Love is something you just can’t live without,” Farmer Harry, 23, added.

“I hope to find a wife and get married,” continued farmer Ben, 27.

“I fell in love with a farmer myself, so I can’t wait to help them find it,” Sam told viewers in the preview

Love, it sustains who I am. I want to give my life to something,” said the handsome farmer Will

“Love is something you just can’t live without,” Farmer Harry added in the new preview

Meanwhile, farmer Paige, 27, has her eyes firmly set on love.

“I know my husband is there. I just haven’t met him yet,” she said in the trailer.

The romances seem to be heating up this season, as a trailer saw some peasants smile and laugh after meeting their suitors.

It was announced that Sam would star on the show in October.

Sam quit Sunrise last March after anchoring the highest-rated breakfast show since 2013

It came on the heels of her marrying Bowral farmer, Richard Lavender.

Sam left Sunrise in March last year and has now moved from Sydney to live with Richard on his 40-acre estate.

This will be her first role back on Seven after she left the top-rated breakfast show as a way to step back and ‘reset’ her life and career.