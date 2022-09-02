Sam Armytage snubs Sunrise during Farmer Wants a Wife publicity tour

Samantha Armytage did not appear on Sunrise Friday morning while promoting the new season of Channel Seven’s Farmer Wants a Wife.

Armytage, who co-anchored the network’s breakfast show for nearly eight years before stepping down in March 2021, was instead interviewed on KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show about her new role as a guest host in the series, which will premiere on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Sunrise welcomed the show’s four new farmers – Paige, Will, Ben and Harry – for a chat with presenters Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington.

As for Armytage, a real farm woman who married horse breeder Richard Lavender in late 2020, she spoke about the dating series with radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

‘We found some very good farmers this year,’ explains the 45-year-old.

“The show is really about these people in love.”

She also revealed why she would never do breakfast TV again — comments that may explain why she wasn’t next to the farmers on Sunrise.

‘It doesn’t sound like you’re missing [breakfast TV] not at all,” said Jackie O.

“Not me,” Sam replied bluntly.

“I wouldn’t want to go back to be a TV star. I quite like my life.’

Daily Mail Australia understands that the focus of the pre-show publicity is on the farmers, not the presenters, which is why Sam was probably not interviewed live on Sunrise.

Sam looks like the country girl in the recent promo photo for the new season of the show.

In the picture, she is wearing a crisp white shirt and jeans topped with a fitted cardigan with a checkered pattern.

Her blonde locks are styled in a blow wave and she has a shiny makeup look.

‘New this season, please welcome our special guest Samantha Armytage!’ the caption next to the photo reads.

“Sam is here to give advice to people who want to fall in love with a farmer and move to the countryside (just like she did herself).”

Sam has been busy promoting Farmer Wants A Wife for the past few months.

She took to Instagram earlier this month to reveal that the premiere will coincide with her birthday.

“We’re on a date…and lucky me, my birthday premieres…” Sam wrote next to a Farmers cast shot.

Sam also stars in the latest trailer for the hit Channel Seven series, where she talks about helping singles in love find a match.

“I fell in love with a farmer myself, so I can’t wait to help them find it,” she told viewers.

Elsewhere in the trailer, some farmers are introduced as they search for love.

Love, it sustains who I am. I want to give my life to something,” Farmer Will says, while Farmer Harry admits, “Love is something you just can’t live without.

‘I hope to find a wife and get married’, farmer Ben adds.

It was announced that Sam would star on the show in October 2021, on the heels of her marrying Bowral farmer, Richard Lavender.

Sam left Sunrise in March of last year and currently lives with Richard on his 40-acre property.

This will be her first role with Seven after leaving the top-rated breakfast show.

Farmer Wants A Wife airs on Sunday, September 4 on Channel 7 at 7pm.