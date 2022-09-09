Sam Armytage posts touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II

<!–

Sam Armytage took her chance on Friday to mourn the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The TV host, 46, shared a legacy of the monarch looking young and carefree as she spent time with four Labrador retrievers and a Dachshund.

‘A special woman. An extraordinary leader,” Sam wrote in the Instagram post.

Sam Armytage, 46, (pictured) took her chance to mourn the tragic passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday

She continued: “So grateful to have been part of Her Majesty’s extraordinary reign. We will miss her.’

The Queen’s love for dogs was endless as the image showed the Labradors swarming around her, one of them even jumping on her as she liked to pet it.

Her first, Susan, was given to her by her parents in 1944 as an 18th birthday present.

The Queen had fallen in love with her father’s dog Dookie, a Pembrokeshire Corgi, and wanted one of her own.

Susan became the founder of the Queen’s royal dog dynasty, but she wasn’t always well behaved.

She bit a royal bell-winder on the ankle and was also quite a supporter of servants’ legs.

The Queen’s love for dogs was endless as the image showed the Labradors swarming around her, one of them even jumping on her as she liked to pet it. (Pictured with one of her many dogs Candy)

Her grandson, Whiskey, apparently ripped the chair out of a guard’s pants.

During her reign, the Queen owned more than 30 corgis, many of them direct descendants of Susan, who was so loved that she accompanied Princess Elizabeth on her honeymoon.

In April 2018, the Queen was devastated when Willow, her last corgi descended from Susan, died.

She had adopted a corgi Whisper after the death of its owner, a former Sandringham gamekeeper, but Willow was the last to have ties to her line of corgis.

Whisper passed away in October 2018, leaving the Queen without corgis at all until she received several gifts over the years.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch leaves behind four royal canines—two corgis, Candy and Muick, a corgi-dachshund cross—or “dorgi”—named Sandy, and her most recent acquisition, Lissy, a cocker spaniel she named after himself.