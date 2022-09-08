Sam Armytage beams as she shares behind the scenes photos from the set of Farmer Wants A Wife

<!–

She has been enjoying the quiet life on her farm in the Southern Highlands with her new husband Richard Lavender after leaving Sunrise last year.

But Sam Armytage is clearly excited to be back in front of the camera in the new season of Farmer Wants A Wife.

The TV star beamed as she took selfies off the set of the Channel Seven reality show this week.

Sam posed next to some handsome farmers and Paige, the only farmer’s wife on the show.

“Who is your favorite farmer this season?” Sam wrote.

She then shared photos of herself in the barrel room before filming.

‘The Barrel Room before all the action takes place’ [and] a cameo from Childsy the cameraman.’

On Sunday’s episode, Samantha’s husband Richard revealed that his first meeting with the blonde made him swoon.

In a very rare appearance together on the Seven show, the extremely private couple shared insights into their romance.

“The moment I first saw Sammy, I thought, there’s my girl,” said Richard, 60, in love.

“We were very lucky, weren’t we, that we ever found each other?” Sam, 45, agreed.

Discussing her move to the countryside after she left the city and her role in Sunrise, Sam strongly recommended the tree change.

“My experience is that it’s really nice when you move to the country, which I did last year out of love,” she said.

‘You really have to be a team with a farmer. For example, it’s more than an average job in the city – it’s a lifestyle.’

It comes after Sam reveals that she plans to keep her private life with Richard all to herself.

“I’ve always felt that until I was married or really sure of someone, then I’m not going to talk about them in public, and I’m really glad I didn’t because boy, oh boy, there were a few who did “They deserve to be talked about,” she told Stellar magazine.

‘Even with Rich, [fame] is not his world. He’s a very private person, so I feel like I’m giving him enough without sharing too much.”

Sam married her doting partner Richard on New Year’s Eve in 2020 at his home in Bowral in the Southern Highlands.

After joining Sunrise in March last year, she was replaced by news anchor Natalie Barr and is enjoying a quieter life in the countryside.