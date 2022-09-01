Sam and Billie Faiers’ estranged dad ‘is hospitalised after suffering a heart attack’

<!–

Sam and Billie Faiers’ estranged father is “lucky to be alive after a heart attack,” it was reported Thursday.

Both Billie, 32, and Sam, 31, have remained estranged from their biological father Lee, 60, since he and their mother Suzie Wells split up when they were toddlers.

According to The sunLee, 60, was rushed to hospital last week and the sisters “remain in limbo.”

A source told the publication: ‘Lee is lucky to be alive. His family was terrified and thought they would lose him. It’s been a big wake-up call.’

They continued, “Lee loves his girls. Whether they talk or not, they are still his daughters.

‘You can argue about stupid things, but the heart attack made him realize that life is very precious and it can be taken from you at any time. You only get one life.’

MailOnline has reached out to Bille and Sam’s representative for comment.

Last year, Billie said her “strong” and “great” mother had saved her and her sister Sam from “very damaging” situations.

The former TOWIE stars have remained estranged from their biological father Lee since he and their mother Suzie Wells split up when they were toddlers.

As they approached puberty, their stepfather Dave Chatwood was sentenced to 12 years in prison for supplying drugs and firearms offenses.

Speak with Fantastic magazineBillie said, “Of course it was awful and very sad, but Mom kept it together so well that me and Samantha were always okay.

“In our day it could have been very harmful, but my mother was wonderful. We are really lucky that she is so strong and that she has stayed strong in that situation.”

Despite their estrangement from their biological father, the sisters still had a close relationship with Lee’s late mother, their nanny Wendy.

In 2012, Sam reportedly ‘begged’ TOWIE bosses to include her ‘crazy’ tracksuit-wearing Nanny Wendy – who lived in Marbella – in the program.

She said: ‘We’re begging for a series in Marbella and I’ve told them if they go they’ll get Nanny Wendy in.

Sam added: “People love those relationships on TOWIE and saw that with the Wright family, who also had their crazy grandma. I have nanny Wendy, who lives in Marbella and has short red hair.

The sisters were devastated when their beloved Nanny Wendy passed away in January 2021 at the age of 77 from pneumonia.