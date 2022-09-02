Sam Abdulrahim plans return to boxing after he was shot outside Melbourne cemetery at funeral

<!–

A kickboxer who was shot eight times while attending his cousin’s funeral plans to return to the fighting ring just nine weeks after the horror attack.

Sam ‘The Punisher’ Abdulrahim was shot at outside Fawkner Cemetery, north Melbourne, on 25 June.

The 32-year-old was in his Mercedes-Benz at the funeral procession when the shots were fired.

On Thursday, he shared a selfie of himself at the gym on Instagram.

‘I’M BACK & READY!! BATTLE NEWS TO BE ANNOUNCE SOON. STAY TUNED!!’ he captioned the post.

Abdulrahim, a former Mongolian cyclist, had recovered “miraculously” after the shooting and shared a photo of gunshot wounds to his chest two weeks later.

Many reacted to the photo, writing that it was “unstoppable.”

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Yasir Al Qassim, 18, has been charged with attempted murder. No bail application was filed when he appeared at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court via video link on Friday.

However, the 18-year-old is not accused of being one of the two alleged gunmen who fled the country, according to police.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and driving while suspended.

A 57-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the shooting for allegedly disrupting justice by assisting an assailant.

The woman and five other men between the ages of 18 and 24 who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released without charge pending further investigation.

Detective Inspector Mark Hatt previously said the alleged gunmen had left Australia two days after the attack and police knew who they were.

‘We know who they are. We know where they are. And we will bring them back in due course to appear in court,” he said.

Attackers traveling in a Mazda ambushed Mr Abdulrahim’s car and fired several shots at the kickboxer’s luxury car during the botched shooting.

Abdulrahim then managed to escape and drive to a nearby police station to seek help.

It is likely that those involved in the shooting are concerned about revenge from the former Mongol.

Al Qassim was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on January 23.