Salt water creeps toward New Orleans up Mississippi River

The drought upstream has left the Mississippi so low and sluggish that the saltwater is creeping further than usual along the bottom into New Orleans, threatening drinking water, the Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday.

The corps is planning an underwater dike to block the wedge of heavier saltwater before it can get to two of its four water treatment plants in Plaquemines Parish, south of New Orleans, officials said. a press conference posted on YouTube.

The structure, called a sill, could be as high as 13.7 feet, making the top high enough to hinder the oversized vessels the river has recently been dredged for, said Heath Jones, the New Orleans Corps disaster management director for the United States. desk.

The force said deepening the river also makes annual saltwater intrusions bigger and longer, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Salt already in the lowest part of the river may affect the taste, smell and color of drinking water, but pose no general health threat, the Plaquemines Parish government said in an advisory Wednesday. The sodium content is higher than the recommended amount for drinking water for people on a very low sodium diet, so people on such diets or on dialysis should consult their doctor.

Two reverse osmosis machines would arrive Friday to remove salt from the water at the two treatment plants that lie below the planned sill, parish president Kirk Lepine said at the force’s news conference.

He said those plants each process about 1 million gallons (3.8 million liters) per day, compared to 6 million gallons (22.7 million liters) per day at the main plant in Belle Chasse, just off the West Bank of New Orleans. .

In August, scientists said the Gulf of Mexico’s “dead zone,” where the water lacks oxygen for marine life, was smaller than expected as the river had become sluggish due to the drought.

Drought further down the Mississippi and its tributaries is why the river has remained so low, Corps spokesman Matt Roe said in an email.

The river is deeper than the Gulf of Mexico, almost to Natchez, Mississippi, and about every 10 years becomes too slow to keep saltwater away from the New Orleans area, Jones said.

When the river gets higher and stronger, he said, the current will both push back the saltwater and push the sill down.

Jones said the construction will be roughly where a sill is made from dredged material in 2012. feet (27.43 meters) feet below sea level, he said.

Previous sills were made in 1988 and 1999, the force said in a press release.

This year’s project, expected to cost about $10 million, should start in about three weeks and take about 15 days to complete, finishing in early November, Jones said. It will be built in 5-foot increments; if the salt water is blocked at a height of less than 45 feet, construction will stop.

When it reaches 45 feet, the largest ships may have to unload at least some of their cargo below New Orleans.

