Salon boss who was caught driving drunk is now banned from the roads after thinking it was fine on private property

A blundering beauty salon owner was caught driving under the influence after firing 10 shots at a holiday park after thinking it was legal on private property.

Former model, Vivien Geu, was nearly double the legal limit of alcohol when she jumped into her Renault Clio to drive from a bar to the popular caravan park in August.

But the 47-year-old, who once ran the Diamond Smile salon in Benidorm, Spain, was spotted by security personnel as she left the bar, who then alerted police.

Geu, from Kinmel Bay, was then subjected to a breathalyzer test at a Ty Mawr caravan park near Towyn, North Wales, after her breath smelled of alcohol.

This gave a reading of 65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35mg.

Magistrates in Llandudno today heard Geu give ‘no comment’ answers during an interview following her arrest.

Prosecutor James Neary said Geu claimed she drank “ten shots” after she quit and before taking the test.

He said: ‘She said she hadn’t done anything wrong because she was on private property.

“But Your Honor knows that’s not right.”

Geu pleaded guilty to driving over the limit and was banned from driving for 18 months

The court also heard that she only had a ‘relatively short time’ of a few minutes to drink the shots.

Geu pleaded guilty to driving over the limit.

District Judge Gwyn Jones fined Geu £150 and banned him from driving for 18 months.