Salman Rushdie is injured after being stabbed ahead of speech in New York
Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage in New York state, 33 years after he was threatened with death by Iran for writing Satanic Verses
Author Salman Rushdie was injured after being stabbed onstage before a speech he was due to give in Chautauqua, near Buffalo.
The 75-year-old writer was attacked as he took the stage for the CHQ 2022 event before giving a speech Friday morning.
He attended a discussion about the United States as a refuge for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression.
Witnesses claimed he managed to walk off the stage with help and the attacker is reportedly in custody.
The author was knighted in Britain in 2007 ‘for his services to literature’ by his friend Tony Blair.
Rushdie previously received death threats for his writing, with his book the Satanic Verses sparking protests in 1988.
He wrote the Satanic Verses, which resulted in a culture war igniting in Britain in 1988 – with protests taking place in the UK, along with book burnings.
Pakistan banned the book and he was issued a fatwa – a death sentence – by Iranian Ayatollah Khomeini in February 1989.
People rushed to help the author after the attack, with the motive currently unknown
Rushdie was attached prior to his talk in Chautauqua, near Buffalo
Khomeini called for the deaths of Rushdie and his publishers, and also called on Muslims to point out those who could kill him if they couldn’t themselves.
He had to go into hiding under police protection for ten years and previously reported that every year he received a “Valentine’s Day card” from Iran to let him know that the country has not forgotten its vow to kill him.
Hitoshi Igarashi, who translated The Satanic Verses into Japanese for Rushdie, was stabbed to death on campus where he was teaching literature.
Ettore Capriolo, the Italian translator of the book, was stabbed in his apartment in Milan.
The novel’s Norwegian publisher, William Nygaard, was shot three times outside his home and left for dead in October 1993, but survived the attack. In Turkey, the book’s translator, Aziz Nesin, was the target of a hotel arson attack that left 37 dead.
This is a story in development.
There seemed to be blood spattering on the wall behind where Rushdie had been attacked, some on chairs too
Who is Salman Rushdie and what is he known for?
Sir Salman Rushdie is a Booker Prize-winning author and novelist.
The 75-year-old was born in India and his writing is often based on the themes of connections and migrations between Western and Eastern civilizations.
In 1981 he won the Booker Prize for his second novel, Midnight’s Children. His writing has resulted in 30 book-length studies, and over 700 articles on his writing.
Rushdie’s writings have been widely acclaimed in the genres of magical realism and historical fiction.
He has lived in the US since 2000 and was named a Distinguished Writer in Residence at New York University in 2015.
He has been nominated five times for the Booker Prize, including for Midnight’s Children, in 1983 for Shame, in 1988 for The Satanic Versus, in 1995 for The Moor’s Last Sign and in 2019 for Quixote.
