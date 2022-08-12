Salman Rushdie is injured after being stabbed ahead of speech in New York

<!–

Author Salman Rushdie was injured after being stabbed onstage before a speech he was due to give in Chautauqua, near Buffalo.

The 75-year-old writer was attacked as he took the stage for the CHQ 2022 event before giving a speech Friday morning.

He attended a discussion about the United States as a refuge for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression.

Witnesses claimed he managed to walk off the stage with help and the attacker is reportedly in custody.

The author was knighted in Britain in 2007 ‘for his services to literature’ by his friend Tony Blair.

Rushdie previously received death threats for his writing, with his book the Satanic Verses sparking protests in 1988.

He wrote the Satanic Verses, which resulted in a culture war igniting in Britain in 1988 – with protests taking place in the UK, along with book burnings.

Pakistan banned the book and he was issued a fatwa – a death sentence – by Iranian Ayatollah Khomeini in February 1989.

Khomeini called for the deaths of Rushdie and his publishers, and also called on Muslims to point out those who could kill him if they couldn’t themselves.

He had to go into hiding under police protection for ten years and previously reported that every year he received a “Valentine’s Day card” from Iran to let him know that the country has not forgotten its vow to kill him.

Hitoshi Igarashi, who translated The Satanic Verses into Japanese for Rushdie, was stabbed to death on campus where he was teaching literature.

Ettore Capriolo, the Italian translator of the book, was stabbed in his apartment in Milan.

The novel’s Norwegian publisher, William Nygaard, was shot three times outside his home and left for dead in October 1993, but survived the attack. In Turkey, the book’s translator, Aziz Nesin, was the target of a hotel arson attack that left 37 dead.

This is a story in development.

