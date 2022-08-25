Salman Rushdie book sales soar after knife attack that left him fighting for life in hospital 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sales of Salman Rushdie’s controversial novel The Satanic Verses skyrocketed after the author was attacked onstage.

The 75-year-old was stabbed multiple times this month before he was due to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institute in upstate New York.

He suffered serious injuries to his eye, arm and liver and is recovering in hospital.

Sir Salman had a fatwa issued against him by the Iranian leader in 1989, after The Satanic Verses was considered blasphemous by some Muslims.

Sales of Salman Rushdie’s controversial novel The Satanic Verses skyrocketed after author was attacked onstage

Rushdie, pictured in 1989, was stabbed multiple times this month before giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institute in upstate New York.

During the week of August 14 to 20, the paperback edition of the book hit its all-time high of 120 on the best-selling chart, up from 24,491 in the week before the attack.

Those trying to get a copy of the book through Waterstones and Foyles will have to wait two weeks.

And because physical copies were scarce, The Satanic Verses ebook debuted on the Amazon charts at number 12 the week of August 14. The celebrated writer will release his next book, Victory City, in February 2023.

The novelist’s suspected attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and second-degree assault.