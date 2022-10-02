Salma Hayek walks hand in hand with her husband during Paris Fashion Week

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Salma Hayek showed off her incredible figure as she walked hand in hand with Francois-Henri Pinault during Paris Fashion Week.

The 56-year-old actress cut a stylish figure in a busty all-black ensemble as she left the Balenciaga Show on Sunday with her businessman, 60-year-old husband.

The Eternals star looked effortlessly chic in a black draping top into which she tucked a pair of sunglasses in the front.

Stunning: Salma Hayek showed off her incredible figure as she walked hand in hand with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault at Paris Fashion Week

The beauty wore wide-leg pants and the number as she lifted her body with pointed heels.

Salma kept warm in a long black coat and carried her belongings in a stylish leather crossbody bag.

Meanwhile, Francois-Henri cut a neat figure in a navy blue blazer and crew neck sweater that he paired with smart gray trousers.

It comes after the beauty celebrated her 56th birthday last month by sharing a video of herself in a red bikini on Instagram.

In Love: The actress, 55, cut a stylish figure in a busty all-black ensemble as she left the Balenciaga Show with her beau, 60, on Sunday

The Grown Ups actress was seen dancing on a speedboat while holding a summer hat.

‘Happy 56th birthday!!! Feliz cumpleaños #56 para mi !!!’ the brunette beauty wrote in her caption while adding the hashtag for “Always grateful.”

The siren moved her body confidently as she wore a red triangle bikini with tiny panties hugging her hips.

She was on a speedboat with friends as it went on at a fast clip.

The pin-up held a straw hat as her long brown hair fell over her shoulders. Hayek was holding a cell phone as she appeared to be making a video herself.

The cover girl added reflective sunglasses as she appeared to be makeup-free.

She has been to Italy this summer with her husband Pinault and their daughter Valentina, 14.

On her special day, she got a birthday tribute from Naomi Campbell, who wrote on Instagram: ‘Happy Born day @salmahayek, best sense of humor ever, you captivate us all with your animated stories. I wish you many blessings on your special day #happybirthday.’