Salma Hayek reveals favorite director to work with is Angelina Jolie: ‘Blown away by her kindness’

Salma Hayek has worked with some legendary directors, from Julie Taymor and Robert Rodriguez to Chloé Zhao and Ridley Scott.

But her favorite director to work with is one who co-starred with the Emmy Award-winning actress.

In a recent interview with DeadlineThe 55-year-old Frida star said Angelina Jolie was her favorite director to work with after they collaborated on Without Blood.

Angelina is the best director I’ve ever worked with. I loved working with her; loved every second of it,” she said. “It’s a tough stretch, but it was so wonderful to come to work every day. She’s a genius and I think this might be her best movie yet. She did a great job, really.’

She also said she was “completely blown away by her spirit, her dedication, her technical knowledge and her control over every aspect as well as her vision which is so clear.”

“She’s so good with the actors, so passionate and so focused. But most of all, I was blown away by her kindness to every single person on set. I spoke to my co-star Demián Bichir about this and we said, “Wow, she’s really something.”‘

Fav: In a recent interview with Deadline, the 55-year-old Frida star said Angelina Jolie was her favorite director to work with after they worked together on Without Blood (left to right: Salma Hayek, Chloe Zhao, Angelina Jolie and Barry Keoghan )

Keeping busy: Salma and Angelina previously worked together as actors on the Marvel movie Eternals

Salma and Angelina previously worked side by side as actors on the Marvel film Eternals.

This new venture is decidedly more grounded, and follows a young Italian girl named Nina after she witnesses an act of violence.

Bloodless isn’t the only project Hayek talked about in her Deadline interview. She also discussed the new show she produced titled Santa Evita, which features the famous Argentine First Lady Eva Perón.

New Movie: Without Blood is definitely more grounded, following a young Italian girl named Nina after witnessing an act of violence

Another project: She also discussed the new show she produced titled Santa Evita around the famous Argentine First Lady Eva Perón (photo March 2022)

The show stars Natalia Oreiro of Super Crazy fame as Perón, who served as Argentina’s first lady before dying of cervical cancer in 1952 at the age of 33.

Despite the character at stake, Santa Evita takes place after her death, following the strange circumstances surrounding her remains.

‘Eva Perón is a super charismatic character and there have been so many’ [projects] made about her. But Santa Evita is based on a part of Evita’s story that is a mystery, which is that after her death she was embalmed by her husband and then [her body] disappeared for almost 20 years,” Hayek explained.

She later said she felt the series, now streaming in its entirety on Hulu, focuses on “something I find very relevant these days: the obsession that men can have for women’s bodies. The obsession men can have about taking women who seem unattainable and controlling them. The story is told in an ingenious and original way.’