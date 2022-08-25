Salma Hayek heads out for dinner with her lookalike daughter Valentina in Santa Monica

<!–

They were recently stunned by their similarities as they posed for a stunning cover shoot of Vogue Mexico.

And Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina put on another chic show when they went out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

The actress, 55, cut a chic figure in a black midi dress when she dined at the Italian eatery with her husband François-Henri Pinault, 60.

Salma donned a simple black wrap dress and matching heels when she arrived for dinner with her husband and daughter in tow.

The Eternals star graced her look with a long silver chain necklace for the family outing.

Meanwhile, Valentina cut a chic figure in a metallic blue crop top and baggy jeans while on her way to an Italian dinner with her famous mother.

In April, Valentina appeared on her first-ever Vogue cover for the publication’s Mexican editionposing for a shoot next to her famous mother Salma.

In a Spanish interview, Salma talks about becoming a mother later in life, and how she feels about Valentina following in her Hollywood footsteps.

Meanwhile, Valentina revealed her dreams of becoming an actress and director, but also emphasized the importance of helping others, which she did by volunteering at a soup kitchen.

Both mother and daughter wore designer clothes for the photo shoot, although Valentina insisted that she often wore sweats.

Still, she takes advantage of her mother’s closet of designer clothes – furnished in part by father François-Henri Pinault’s company, which owns fashion brands such as Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent.

“We argue about clothes because she takes everything out of my closet,” Salma said.

“Since she was little, she never let me choose her clothes, and I always liked that,” Salma added. ‘[And] she is very good with makeup. I’m good at makeup, but now she’s teaching me.’

The pair have more in common than just clothes: they also both speak Spanish and like to speak in private in public.

“When we are with more people, I like it because it’s a secret because nobody speaks Spanish, because I speak French with my father,” said Valentina.

In addition, Valentina wants to follow her mother to Hollywood, first as an actress and then as a director.

The teen also shared the importance of being passionate about solving world problems. The problem of homelessness especially affects her, ‘because I have friends who don’t have a home’.