Salma Hayek and Jodie Turner-Smith look stylish at Bardot BFI screening

Salma Hayek caught the attention of onlookers when she arrived Saturday at the screening of Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths at the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall in London.

The actress, 46, wore a vibrant pleated skirt and matching top in a vibrant lime hue as she walked the red carpet.

She was joined by a stately Jodie Turner-Smith, 36, who donned a unique black turtleneck dress with a cutout and gold metal details.

Star quality: Salma Hayek, 46, and Jodie Turner-Smith, 36, showed their impeccable sense of style at the Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths BFI screening on Saturday

The cut-out portions of Jodie’s garment were covered with gold-colored metal that matched the bracelets she wore.

She wore a pair of statement rings on her fingers and carried a black handbag.

The star completed her look by wearing a pair of black heels and opted for a glamorous look for her makeup.

Vision: Salma wore a vibrant pleated skirt and matching top in a vibrant lime hue as she walked the red carpet

Fashion focus: Salma’s skirt ended just above her knee and she wore a cropped top with ruffles in the same color

Salma’s skirt ended just above her knee and she wore a cropped top with ruffles in the same color.

The star showed part of her diaphragm, but her belly was mostly covered with a piece of mesh material.

She wore an attached scarf that hung over her shoulder and down her front, while wearing a short navy blue jacket.

Standout Style: Jodie wore a unique black turtleneck cut-out dress with gold metal detail

In the detail: Over the cut-out parts of Jodie’s garment was gold-colored metal that matched the bracelets she wore

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths tells the story of Silverio Gama (Daniel Giménez Cacho), a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles.

After winning a prestigious international award for his work, he is faced with questions of identity, success, mortality and his emotional family ties as he embarks on a journey to return his award to his homeland.

Actor Daniel, who plays Silverio, posed for the screening with his fellow cast members.

Glamorous couple: Actress Ximena Lamadrid, who plays Camila in the film, posed next to boyfriend Juan Pablo Garcia on the red carpet at the event

Looks good: Íker Sánchez Solano, who plays Lorenzo in the film, looked neat in a navy blue suit when he arrived at the screening

All Stars: The cast of the film posed on the red carpet before taking their seats for the screening (LR: Íker Sánchez Solano, Griselda Siciliani, Daniel Gimenez Cacho and Ximena Lamadrid)

The star stood alongside Íker Sánchez Solano, who plays Lorenzo, Griselda Siciliani, who plays Lucia, and Ximena Lamadrid, who plays Camila.

Actress Ximena wore a chic floor-length black dress as she posed next to boyfriend Juan Pablo Garcia.

Meanwhile, Íker looked neat in a navy blue suit when he arrived at the screening.