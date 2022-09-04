Salma Hayek, 56, is the epitome of elegance at a swanky bash at London’s Claridge’s Hotel

<!–

Salma Hayek was the epitome of elegance when she attended a swanky bash at London’s Claridge’s Hotel on Sunday.

The 56-year-old actress looked stunning in a white torn mesh dress and joined stars like Idris Elba and Kate Moss to celebrate Vogue’s new Edward Enninful memoir, A Visible Man.

Salma’s dress had a flowing tulle skirt and lace overlay.

Stunning: Salma Hayek was the epitome of elegance when she attended a swanky bash at London’s Claridge’s Hotel on Sunday

The dress had a plunging neckline that showcased her great assets, while a thin white belt accentuated her hourglass figure.

Salma opted for a beautiful palette of makeup and wore her dark locks in a chic bun.

Accessorizing with a pair of sparkly diamond earrings, the stunner packed her essentials in a white bag

Chic: the gown had a plunging neckline that showed off her great assets, while a thin white belt accentuated her hourglass figure

Essentials: Accessorizing with a pair of sparkly diamond earrings the stunner lugged her essentials in a white bag

Salma was joined at the bash by her French billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, 60, who cut a neat figure in a dark printed suit.

The event celebrated the upcoming release of British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward’s memoir, A Visible Man.

The memoir provides an insight into one of the industry’s most exclusive and describes how Edward, a black, gay, working-class refugee, found a home in fashion and left his mark on it.

Attitude! The beauty posed for cameras as she made her way through the A-list bash

In love: Salma was joined at the bash by her French billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, 60, who cut a neat figure in a dark printed suit

Famous Friends: (L-R) Idris Elbia, Sabrina Elba, Salma, Fracois-Henri

It comes after the beauty celebrated her 56th birthday earlier this month by sharing a video of herself in a red bikini on Instagram.

The Eternals actress was featured dancing while sitting on a speedboat while holding a summer hat.

‘Happy 56th birthday!!! Feliz cumpleaños #56 para mi !!!’ the brunette beauty wrote in her caption while adding the hashtag for “Always grateful.”

Pals: The evening celebrated Vogue’s Edward Enninful’s (left) new memoir A Visible Man

Honor: Salma posed for a photo next to Malala Yousafzai (right) who was shot by the Taliban

The siren moved her body confidently as she wore a red triangle bikini with tiny panties hugging her hips.

She was on a speedboat with friends as it went on at a fast clip.

The pin-up held a straw hat as her long brown hair fell over her shoulders. Hayek was holding a cell phone as she appeared to be making a video herself.

Pals: She also took a picture with Irish writer and activist Sinéad Burke (left)

The cover girl added reflective sunglasses as she appeared to be makeup-free.

She has been to Italy this summer with her husband Pinault and their daughter Valentina, 14.

On her special day, she got a birthday tribute from Naomi Campbell who wrote on Instagram: ‘Happy Born day @salmahayek, best sense of humor ever, you captivate us all with your animated stories. I wish you many blessings on your special day #happybirthday.’