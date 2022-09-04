Salma Hayek, 56, is the epitome of elegance at a swanky bash at London’s Claridge’s Hotel
Salma Hayek was the epitome of elegance when she attended a swanky bash at London’s Claridge’s Hotel on Sunday.
The 56-year-old actress looked stunning in a white torn mesh dress and joined stars like Idris Elba and Kate Moss to celebrate Vogue’s new Edward Enninful memoir, A Visible Man.
Salma’s dress had a flowing tulle skirt and lace overlay.
Stunning: Salma Hayek was the epitome of elegance when she attended a swanky bash at London’s Claridge’s Hotel on Sunday
The dress had a plunging neckline that showcased her great assets, while a thin white belt accentuated her hourglass figure.
Salma opted for a beautiful palette of makeup and wore her dark locks in a chic bun.
Accessorizing with a pair of sparkly diamond earrings, the stunner packed her essentials in a white bag
Chic: the gown had a plunging neckline that showed off her great assets, while a thin white belt accentuated her hourglass figure
Essentials: Accessorizing with a pair of sparkly diamond earrings the stunner lugged her essentials in a white bag
Salma was joined at the bash by her French billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, 60, who cut a neat figure in a dark printed suit.
The event celebrated the upcoming release of British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward’s memoir, A Visible Man.
The memoir provides an insight into one of the industry’s most exclusive and describes how Edward, a black, gay, working-class refugee, found a home in fashion and left his mark on it.
Attitude! The beauty posed for cameras as she made her way through the A-list bash
In love: Salma was joined at the bash by her French billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, 60, who cut a neat figure in a dark printed suit
Famous Friends: (L-R) Idris Elbia, Sabrina Elba, Salma, Fracois-Henri
It comes after the beauty celebrated her 56th birthday earlier this month by sharing a video of herself in a red bikini on Instagram.
The Eternals actress was featured dancing while sitting on a speedboat while holding a summer hat.
‘Happy 56th birthday!!! Feliz cumpleaños #56 para mi !!!’ the brunette beauty wrote in her caption while adding the hashtag for “Always grateful.”
Pals: The evening celebrated Vogue’s Edward Enninful’s (left) new memoir A Visible Man
Honor: Salma posed for a photo next to Malala Yousafzai (right) who was shot by the Taliban
The siren moved her body confidently as she wore a red triangle bikini with tiny panties hugging her hips.
She was on a speedboat with friends as it went on at a fast clip.
The pin-up held a straw hat as her long brown hair fell over her shoulders. Hayek was holding a cell phone as she appeared to be making a video herself.
Pals: She also took a picture with Irish writer and activist Sinéad Burke (left)
The cover girl added reflective sunglasses as she appeared to be makeup-free.
She has been to Italy this summer with her husband Pinault and their daughter Valentina, 14.
On her special day, she got a birthday tribute from Naomi Campbell who wrote on Instagram: ‘Happy Born day @salmahayek, best sense of humor ever, you captivate us all with your animated stories. I wish you many blessings on your special day #happybirthday.’
Bikini bid: It comes after the beauty celebrated her 56th birthday earlier this month by sharing a video of herself in a red bikini on Instagram