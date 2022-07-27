Sally Sitou hugged by Anthony Albanese as she tells parliament how parents fled Vietnam War

A newly elected MP has used her maiden speech to parliament to celebrate an incredible story of a family’s survival.

Labor MP Sally Sitou told the House of Representatives she gave the speech on the 40th anniversary of her parents becoming Australian citizens.

Her parents, who watched from the public gallery, are of Chinese descent and fled Laos during the Vietnam War to seek refuge in Australia in 1978.

Ms Sitou said it was a “surreal” moment for her to speak in parliament, but it was a “bigger deal” for her parents.

“They fled their homeland, afraid of what might happen to them because of who they were and the values ​​they held,” Ms Sitou said.

“Even after they got here, they kept carrying that fear with them, they didn’t want to talk about politics, they didn’t want to share their opinions.

“And here they are, in the public gallery, watching their daughter speak in our federal parliament.”

Ms Sitou, who won Reid’s seat in Western Sydney in May’s federal election, said her candidacy was “unlikely”.

“I’m amazed how much has changed for my family in just one generation,” she said.

“That’s the power of the Australian story, because stories like mine are only possible in countries like Australia.”

Ms Sitou paid tribute to former Liberal Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser, who in 1977 decided to take refugees from the Vietnam War and said her family had never looked back.

“When my parents came here, they had limited formal education and spoke very little English,” she said.

‘They worked hard in factories, where they could find safe work under good conditions.

“They gave my brother and me the job and education opportunities they never had, and my family could thrive here.”

Ms Sitou dedicated the last part of her speech to her maternal grandmother, a widower and single mother of eight, who was also a refugee to Australia after having previously fled China to live in Laos.

“It’s thanks to her and the sacrifices she’s made that my life was possible, where a world of opportunity opened up to me,” said Mrs. Sitou.

Ms Sitou said growing up in Sydney’s southwestern suburb of Cabramatta had given her the advantage of a very supportive Laotian community.

“It’s also a resilient community,” she said.

“We had to, because we’ve spent two generations looking for a place to call ourselves home, and now we’ve finally found it.”

Ms Sitou said it was important to have people from different backgrounds like her in parliament to “embodies the whole Australian story”.

She praised multiculturalism and a wider influx of peoples from around the world who rejected the “fear and failure of the imagination” of White Australia’s immigration policy.

The White Australia policy, which went through several phases from 1901 to its official end in 1973, aimed to limit non-UK immigration and then non-European immigration to Australia.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gave Ms Sitou a warm hug after the speech.

Ms. Sitou took Reid’s seat from Liberal Dr. Fiona Martin put in an emphatic 8.4 percent swing to Labour, in what was often a bitter contest.

Both parties were accused of tearing down election posters promoting the rival candidate.

And Dr Martin was also accused of a major blunder by confusing Ms Sitou with another Labor candidate of Asian descent in a fiery radio debate.

Ms. Sitou demanded an apology, but Dr. Martin said she had been misunderstood.