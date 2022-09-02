Sally Pearson makes a $340,000 profit on her Gold Coast home

<!–

Channel Seven sports host Sally Pearson made a $340,000 profit in August when she sold her Gold Coast home for $1.84 million.

Just two days later, she welcomed her second child Harry James.

The former Olympian, 35, bought the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home with her husband Kieran Pearson in July last year for $1.5 million, reports The courier post.

Located on the canal in Runaway Bay, Sally spent $9,000 on minor renovations before the sale.

This included installing a carport and completely repainting the interior.

The two-storey spread went under the hammer on August 22 with no price guide.

Kieran and Sally announced on August 24 that they had given birth to son Harry. The couple is also the parents of two-year-old daughter Ruby.

With a spacious open plan layout, the house combines a vacation atmosphere with tropical charm and beautiful water views.

The wide covered porches provide ample space for outdoor entertaining, right on the canal’s edge. There is also a granny flat, perfect for a home office.

Meanwhile, the great chef’s kitchen features Caesarstone countertops plus a De’Longhi oven with an induction hob.

Other features include a stone double-sided fireplace, shuttered windows and solid wood floors in woven bamboo.

Three of the bedrooms are upstairs, including the master, which has its own ensuite.

Extras include air conditioning, a private pontoon for easy access to the canal and advanced security technology including cameras and sensor lights.

Pearson rose to fame at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, winning a silver medal in the 100m hurdles. In 2012, she won gold at the same event at the London Olympics.

After a stellar career, which also saw her winning gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, Pearson retired in August 2019.

In February 2022, she joined Channel Seven’s Gold Coast News sports team.