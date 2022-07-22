Sally Pearson lists her $1.5million waterfront home on the Gold Coast

Channel Seven sports host Sally Pearson has auctioned off her beautiful waterfront home on the Gold Coast.

The former Olympian, 35, bought the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home with her husband Kieran Pearson in July last year for $1.5 million, reports The courier post.

Located on the canal at Runaway Bay, the two-story spread will go under the hammer on August 2 with no price guide.

Former Olympian and Channel Seven sports presenter Sally Pearson has auctioned off her beautiful waterfront home on the Gold Coast (pictured)

With a spacious open plan layout, the house combines a vacation atmosphere with tropical charm and beautiful water views.

The wide covered porches provide ample space for outdoor entertaining, right on the canal’s edge. There is also a granny flat, perfect for a home office.

Meanwhile, the great chef’s kitchen features Caesarstone countertops plus a De’Longhi oven with an induction hob.

Other features include a stone double-sided fireplace, shuttered windows and solid wood floors in woven bamboo.

Pearson, 35, bought the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home with her husband Kieran Pearson (right) in July last year for $1.5 million. Located on the canal at Runaway Bay, the two-story spread goes under the hammer on August 2 with no price guide

Three of the bedrooms are upstairs, including the master, which has its own ensuite.

Extras include air conditioning, a private pontoon for easy access to the canal and advanced security technology including cameras and sensor lights.

The Pearsons recently installed a carport and completely repainted the interior.

The wide covered porches provide ample space for outdoor entertaining, right on the canal’s edge

There is also a granny flat (seen on the right), perfect for a home office

Pearson rose to fame at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, winning a silver medal in the 100m hurdles. In 2012, she won gold at the same event at the London Olympics.

After a stellar career, which also saw her winning gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, Pearson retired in August 2019.

In February 2022, she joined Channel Seven’s Gold Coast News sports team.

She and her husband Kieran are parents to one-year-old daughter Ruby. They are expecting their second child in August.