SALLY FIXES IT: Insurer wouldn’t pay because I ONLY had cardiac arrest

I am a fairly fit 60 year old male. But in September 2021 I went into cardiac arrest at home and then a few more times in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. I had to get a pacemaker to stay alive.

I have a critical illness policy that I took out in 1996 with a company called Pegasus when I started self-employment as an IT consultant.

The policy was transferred to Scottish Provident in 2006 and is now administered by Royal London.

Denied: Health insurance customer stunned to be told he wasn't covered for cardiac arrests despite being covered for heart attacks

Premiums have risen to around £500 per month now that I’m older, with £244,000 cover if a critical illness is diagnosed.

After my recovery, I inquired about making a claim, but was shocked to discover that while my policy covers heart attack, it does not cover cardiac arrest.

My friend who had a similar policy suffered a heart attack and after a successful claim paid off his mortgage and reduced his work hours.

No one from the insurance company has given me a valid explanation why cardiac arrest is excluded, even though the survival rate is lower than for heart attacks.

Sally Hamilton replies: I wonder how many people know the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack?

Not many, I suspect, unless they are in the medical profession.

Unfortunately, those who suffer from the first and then try to claim an old-style critical illness policy, as you did, learn the hard way that they are different medical events, with a heart attack usually covered as one of the key critical conditions listed by insurance companies, along with cancer and stroke, but not cardiac arrest.

Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops pumping blood throughout the body, usually due to an irregular heart rhythm. A heart attack is essentially the death of a part of the heart muscle, usually as a result of a blockage, clot, or narrowing of the arteries.

When you took out your policy 26 years ago, to protect your family’s finances with a lump sum cash payment if you suffered a serious illness, your chances of surviving cardiac arrest were less than they are today. Plainly speaking, life insurance would be more relevant to victims.

With medical progress, more people are now likely to survive and live with the health consequences of cardiac arrest.

For this reason, some providers now include the condition in their coverage, as long as certain types of implants are used to treat the condition.

Alan Lakey, founder of protection insurance analyst CIExpert, says: “Cardiac arrest is a fairly recent addition to critical illness plans, introduced by Ageas [which is now AIG] in January 2013.

‘All insurers require cardiac arrest along with implantation of an indwelling defibrillator (ICD or CRT-D), a type of pacemaker.’

Cardiac arrest is included in Royal London, Aegon, AIG, Aviva, Guardian, HSBC, Legal & General, Scottish Widows, Vitality and Zurich.

Lakey says policies that don’t incorporate cardiac arrest are still being sold, including Beagle Street, Virgin Money, Smart Insurance, Budget Life and Foresters. He says policies purchased directly through comparison sites rather than an adviser are more likely not to include this coverage.

Going back to his case, he first contacted me in June and explained how he had initially called the Royal London claims staff. Based on the information he provided, they said it was not covered.

You were furious and made a formal complaint to Royal London about the exclusion of cardiac arrest.

By now he had already paid a total of £40,000 in bonuses. When I contacted Royal London to request that they review their case, they told me that they could not consider this without a formal claim form.

I assumed he had submitted this earlier but was put off by what the claims staff had told him over the phone. I asked the insurer why the staff had not suggested that she file a formal claim. She said call handlers will not raise expectations or initiate a grievance process if there is no evidence to support a successful outcome.

I felt that you had been misled and encouraged you to make a formal claim immediately. Without a thorough investigation, how can you be sure that everything about your condition has been considered?

You duly completed a form in July, and the insurer confirmed that it would seek out your GP and consultant for medical reports. I kept in contact with you to monitor progress.

Finally, earlier this month he received a decision letter with the disturbing news that the claim had been denied on the basis of the cardiac arrest exclusion.

I contacted Royal London expressing our disappointment and requesting a statement explaining the decision. A couple of days passed and I repeated the order.

Then came an answer he hadn’t expected: the insurer had decided to pay his claim after all, for the full £244,000.

A spokesperson for Royal London says: ‘Her treating consultant confirmed that she had a cardiac arrest as a result of an arrhythmia followed by the insertion of a pacemaker.

“Unfortunately, cardiac arrest is not one of the defined events covered by your policy, so your claim was denied.

“We reviewed the claim again with the advice of a specialist cardiologist, after which we concluded that despite the fact that the diagnosis was not a heart attack, some features of his complex condition would allow cardiologists to conclude that the definition of heart attack was met.” The policy”. As such, we have agreed to pay the claim in full.

As well as taking a lot of pressure off her at work, she also used some of this money to donate to the British Heart Foundation and the MPN Research Foundation, a charity that seeks cures for rare blood cancers, including polycythemia vera, What is your daughter suffering from?

