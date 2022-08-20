Sally Dynevor, 58, steps out with daughter Hattie, 18, as the pair rock matching jeans

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sally Dynevor enjoyed some quality time with youngest daughter Hattie as they stepped out in Manchester on Friday.

The Coronation Street actress, 58, was photographed with her 18-year-old daughter on a shopping trip, and both were in good spirits during their day in the city.

Sally wore a casual black open-neck top and classic washed blue jeans as she walked alongside the teen.

In the city: Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, 58, was photographed with her youngest daughter, 18, and was in good spirits as they passed through the city yesterday

She paired the look with a functional large brown handbag and smiled as she went about her job.

Her lookalike youngest child had a similar look while she was out with her famous mother.

Hattie – real name Harriet – copied her soap star mom with a black top and jeans, but she added a touch of individuality by wearing a comfy beige cardigan.

Calm: Sally wore a casual black open-neck top and classic washed blue jeans as she walked next to the teen

Ready for anything: Sally paired the look with a functional large brown handbag and smiled as she did her job

Her older sister, Bridgerton actress Phoebe, 26, is no stranger to the limelight, but Hattie and father Tim are rarely seen in public.

In the most recent photos of Tim and Sally, they all looked in love with her, rarely on Instagram, as she enjoyed a family trip to Rome in April.

The actress flew to Italy with her partner, 60, and their two children, and later gave her 110,000 Instagram fans insight into her sightseeing trip.

Matchy: Hattie (right) copied her soap star mom with a black top and jeans, but added a touch of individuality by wearing a comfy beige cardigan to boot

In Love: Sally looked totally in love with her rarely seen husband Tim on Instagram as she enjoyed a family trip to Rome

Sally, who is best known for playing Sally Metcalfe in the ITV soap, looked defeated as she leaned on Tim’s shoulder as she sat on a grand staircase.

The star took some time away from filming as she cut a casual figure in a brown cardigan which she paired with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Sally beamed as she wore large black sunglasses and kept her belongings close to her in a woven shoulder bag.

‘Make a wish’: The Corrie actress flew to Italy with her partner and their two children Harriet and Bridgerton actress Phoebe [pictured at the Trevi Fountain]

Tourists: Sally also shared snaps from the Colosseum, as the family enjoyed the sunny blue skies as they sight-see

Tim, who is best known as a writer and actor on Emmerdale in 1972, wrapped in a black jacket that he paired with skinny jeans and black sneakers.

The couple married in 1995 and have three children together, but it is unknown if their son Samuel, 25, joined them on their lavish sightseeing trip.

Sally took to her Instagram story and shared a photo from inside the Colosseum as the family enjoyed the sunny blue sky.