Salford 44-12 St Helens: Paul Rowley delighted as his side thrash champions

Salford 44-12 St Helens: Paul Rowley greets ‘great effort’ on his part as they beat champions to move to sixth in Super League and keep hopes of a top six finish alive

  • Salford Red Devils upset reigning Betfred Super League champion St Helens
  • Joe Burgess and Kallum Watkins scored two tries during the match
  • Sitaleki Akauola, Dan Sarginson, Brodie Croft and Greg Burke also scored

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley praised the ‘amazing effort’ on his part after seeing them thrash the champions St Helens.

Joe Burgess and Kallum Watkins both scored two tries while the rampant Salford kept their hopes of a top six finish alive at AJ Bell Stadium.

Sitaleki Akauola, Dan Sarginson, Brodie Croft and Greg Burke each weighed in for a try and Marc Sneyd scored four goals as Salford moved to sixth in the Super League table.

Salford coach Paul Rowley praised his side's 'great effort' after they thrashed St Helens

Rowley said, ‘I couldn’t be prouder. It’s a great effort.

‘It’s not a fluke, it’s the result of hard work. We scored some fantastic tries.’

Saints coach Kristian Woolf was furious: “We are proud of our high standards, but we didn’t meet them today. We were free in every department.’

Salford ran against the frontrunners in eight tries and took a stunning win

