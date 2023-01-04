Salesforce is seeing thousands of jobs disappear in new Bay Area tech layoffs

Salesforce has unveiled plans to potentially cut thousands of jobs worldwide within weeks, the company said Wednesday, marking a grim start to 2023 for a technology sector already reeling from layoffs.

The tech giant said it plans to cut 10% of its workforce and warned potential job cuts could begin soon, Salesforce said in a legal filing and in a letter to employees from the company’s CEO.

“We have made the very difficult decision to reduce our workforce by approximately 10 percent, primarily over the next few weeks,” Mark Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, wrote in the letter to the company’s employees.

This means that 7,000 or more Salesforce employees could potentially lose their jobs, based on information the company previously provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

San Francisco-based Salesforce had 73,541 employees worldwide as of January 2022, the company stated in an SEC filing in early 2022.

The company’s top boss acknowledged that Salesforce made a mistake in hiring workers too quickly in the wake of feverish business and consumer demand for tech services and products during the coronavirus outbreak and ensuing COVID-related lockdowns and home working trends.

Salesforce misjudged long-term demand for its products and services as the effects of the coronavirus began to fade.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about how we got to this moment,” Benioff said in the letter. “As our revenue accelerated due to the pandemic, we overhired, leading to this economic downturn we are now facing, and I take responsibility for that.”