Salesforce is laying off thousands more workers and closing offices

Salesforce has announced a restructuring plan that could see the software giant lay off 10% of its employees in an effort to save money.

In an internal letter to staff, Salesforce Co-Chief Executive Marc Benioff explains, “The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions.”

