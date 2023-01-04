Salesforce is laying off thousands more workers and closing offices

Salesforce has announced a restructuring plan that could see the software giant lay off 10% of its employees in an effort to save money.

In an internal letter to staff, Salesforce Co-Chief Executive Marc Benioff explains, “The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions.”

The company estimates the plan will likely cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with approximately $800 million to $1 billion during the fiscal fourth quarter.

Fired from Salesforce

Benioff said he takes responsibility for the company’s miscalculated decision to hire “too many people” after a successful post-pandemic period, but continuing at the current headcount would be unsustainable.

In the run up to Christmas, CNBC (opens in new tab) reported that Benioff asked employees on the company’s Slack channel why newer recruits were less productive, while in 2021 the company promised employees they could work from home or have a hybrid works routing if they choose to do so.

The cuts may not come as a surprise to those who know the company, which had expanded its workforce by 36% in the year leading up to August 2022 (via CNBC (opens in new tab)). By November 2022, several hundred employees had already been laid off.

Salesforce isn’t the only company facing economic headwinds as it enters 2023. Amazon recently took out an $8 billion loan to use for “general purpose” as the company’s value continues to fall and speculation about scrapping of jobs, putting 10,000 at risk. closer.

For the optimistic or proactive person, this can be an opportunity to change careers. A recent ZipRecruiter report found that 79% of laid-off tech workers found a new job within three months, with similar success in the entertainment and leisure, transportation and delivery, and manufacturing industries.

Tech Radar Pro has asked for further comment on the proposed layoffs.