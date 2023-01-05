Salesforce and Amazon announce job cuts amid global tech downturn, as CEO Marc Benioff blames himself

Amazon will also “eliminate” 18,000 jobs, although it’s unclear where these will be

An employer with a reputation as one of Australia’s best places to work has announced it will cut thousands of jobs due to a global tech downturn.

Salesforce, the runner-up to Cisco in Australia’s 2022 Best Workplaces report, announced Thursday that 7,000 of its staff – about 10 percent of all workforce – would lose their jobs in the global workforce.

That comes after the cloud computing pioneer announced 1,000 job cuts in November 2022.

Amazon also announced the loss of 18,000 jobs, making it the latest in a string of tech giants to announce layoffs in recent months.

High fuel and power costs for consumers and businesses are believed to be partly to blame for the tech downturn.

Spending at online businesses boomed during the lockdowns, but has since fallen.

Salesforce’s Australian workforce, believed to be around 2,770 before the initial cuts were announced in November, is believed to be affected by the cuts. The Australian reported.

The company’s CEO, Marc Benioff, told staff in a letter on Wednesday that he partly blamed himself.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about how we got to this moment. As our sales accelerated due to the pandemic, we hired too many people leading to this economic downturn we are now facing, and I take responsibility for that,” he wrote.

The loss of 18,000 jobs at Amazon will be a fraction of the global workforce of 1.5 million people

Salesforce employees who lose their jobs will fare better than many employees if they are laid off.

They will receive nearly five months of wages, health insurance, career opportunities and other benefits, the company said.

Salesforce also noted that it would close some of its offices and reduce its floor space, but did not name the affected locations.

The company acquired naming rights in 2019 for the tallest office building in Sydney, the 263-metre tower at Circular Quay, due for completion in February.

The company planned to occupy 24 floors of the building before the layoffs.

On the same day that the magnitude of Salesforce’s losses became apparent, a leak forced Amazon to announce that 18,000 jobs would be “eliminated.”

An Amazon employee released information about the massive job cuts before the redundant staff could be contacted, forcing CEO Andy Jassy to disclose the layoffs.

The company’s plan was originally to inform the hapless staff on January 18 after discussions with the unions.

“Between the cuts we made in November and the cuts we’re sharing today, we plan to cut just over 18,000 positions,” Mr Jassy said in a statement.

The job losses are a fraction of Amazon’s global workforce of 1.5 million people.