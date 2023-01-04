Sale of the Century ‘quiz king’ dies peacefully in Melbourne following long battle with Alzheimer’s

<!–

The quiz king who became famous across Australia in the late 1980s for winning Channel Nine’s Sale of the Century 60 consecutive times has passed away.

Cary Young, 83, passed away peacefully in Melbourne with his family by his side after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

His family paid a touching tribute to the quiz legend on Thursday, whose easygoing nature and laid-back personality helped him become popular with the public.

“People just had this affection for him because he was just a very average person. He was not an academic or a professional,” his daughter Michelle told The Announce sun.

“He was working in a slaughterhouse when he went on the show – he saw an opportunity to build a better life for his family,” she added.

Michelle told the publication that her father picked up his incredible general knowledge as a child when he was bedridden with asthma and had nothing to do but read.

Cary’s success on the show won the hearts of the audience and host Tony Barber, who awarded the mastermind the grand prize of a $35,000 fiery red Holden Piazza.

Brydon Coverdale of The Chase, aka The Shark, led the celebrity tributes to the iconic quizmaster.

“Cary became a very recognizable face on Australian television at the time, despite the fact that he was just a normal everyday person,” he said.

“He would go through encyclopedias and sources and write down a whole list of names and memorize them,” he added.

Young’s success on the show opened doors for him and between 2000 and 2006 he wrote a daily quiz for The Herald Sun.

The New Zealand-born intellect is survived by his wife Lyn and their children Peter and Michelle.