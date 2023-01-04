Sale closed in San Ramon: $2.2 million for a four-bedroom home

7141 Watsonia Drive – Google Street View

A 2,975-square-foot home built in 2005 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 7100 block of Watsonia Drive in San Ramon sold on December 12, 2022 for $2,154,000, or $724 per square foot. The home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage and two parking spaces. It stands on a plot of 6,738 square meters.

