Sale closed in San Ramon: $2.2 million for a four-bedroom home

A 2,975-square-foot home built in 2005 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 7100 block of Watsonia Drive in San Ramon sold on December 12, 2022 for $2,154,000, or $724 per square foot. The home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage and two parking spaces. It stands on a plot of 6,738 square meters.
More houses have recently changed hands in the area:
- In August 2022, a 2,892 square foot home on Honeycastle Drive in San Ramon sold for $2,000,000, a price per square foot of $692. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
- On Honeycastle Drive, San Ramon, a 3,021 square foot home sold for $2,125,000 in October 2022, a price per square foot of $703. The home has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.
- A 2,379 square foot home on the 5200 block of Kenilworth Way in San Ramon sold for $1,860,000 in September 2022, a price per square foot of $782. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.