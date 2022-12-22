Sale closed in San Jose: $1.8 million for a four-bedroom home

5814 Antigua Drive – Google Street View

The spacious property in the 5800 block of Antigua Drive in San Jose was sold on December 2, 2022. The purchase price of $1,830,000 equates to $902 per square foot. The house built in 1970 has an interior space of 2,029 square feet. The house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage and two parking spaces. There is also a pool in the backyard. The unit is located on a 10,614 square foot lot.

