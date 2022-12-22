Sale closed in San Jose: $1.8 million for a four-bedroom home

The spacious property in the 5800 block of Antigua Drive in San Jose was sold on December 2, 2022. The purchase price of $1,830,000 equates to $902 per square foot. The house built in 1970 has an interior space of 2,029 square feet. The house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage and two parking spaces. There is also a pool in the backyard. The unit is located on a 10,614 square foot lot.
More houses have recently changed hands in the area:
- On Antigua Drive, San Jose, a 1,870-square-foot home sold for $2,100,000 in July 2022, a price per square foot of $1,123. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
- A 1,570 square foot home at 5700 Croydon Avenue in San Jose sold for $1,525,000 in August 2022, a price per square foot of $971. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- In October 2022, a 2,378 square foot home on Flaxwood Street in San Jose sold for $1,900,000, a price per square foot of $799. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.