Sale Brett Oppenheim of Sunset enjoy dinner at LA hotspot Lavo with tattoo artist Samantha Abdul

Brett Oppenheim had a gorgeous new wife by his side as he enjoyed a night out in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The Selling Sunset star, 45, was spotted leaving restaurant Lavo alongside tattoo artist Samantha Abdul.

Brett wore a classic black button-up shirt and jeans, while Samantha showed off her curves in a little black halter dress with an asymmetric hem and low back.

The German-born model and tattoo artist who becomes known for posting photos of her work and glamorous travels around the world.

The glamorous influencer’s tattoos on her arms and back were proudly displayed in the strappy dress.

She also likes to promote various brands in paid recommendations on TikTok and Instagram.

The duo seemed to be enjoying their evening, sharing a delicious Italian meal with Brett’s twin brother and business partner, Jason, and his girlfriend, Marie-lou Nurk.

Oppenheim employees Omar Abaza, Kate Gallivan and Netflix CEO Brandon Riegg were also in attendance.

Samantha posted a video and a group photo from inside the eatery that has become a celebrity since opening earlier this year.

In addition to selling high-end real estate, the Oppenheim brothers and many of their associates are looking forward to working on season six of Selling Sunset.

The reality show has some of the highest streaming hours on Netflix and has been a hit with fans since its launch in 2019.

It’s unclear if the Oppenheims’ new girlfriends will be featured on the show, Brett’s former partner, Tina Louise, 40, was featured in a few episodes of season four.