Salah scores fastest ever UCL hat-trick in Liverpool’s humiliation of Rangers

Mohamed Salah has broken the Champions League record for fastest hat-trick ever, taking just six minutes and 12 seconds against Rangers.

The Egyptian came on in the second half during Liverpool’s 7-1 defeat, but made up for his lack of playing time by scoring in the 75th, 80th and 81st minutes.

Getty Salah blasted through the defense to poke his first home

Getty And six minutes later he grabbed a curling blast

That gives him the new record in the European top, taken from former Lyon striker Bafetimbi Gomis, who scored an eight-minute hat-trick against Dinamo Zagreb in 2011 in a 7-1 win.

Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Raheem Sterling have all racked up 11-minute hat-tricks in the league, but not nearly as fast as Salah.

Salah was surprisingly dropped on the bench for the game after a subpar start to the season, netting four goals in 11 games to kick off the campaign, but quickly made up for it.

And the No. 11 did it in stunning style, with his first attempt a superb dribble and finish to take his first, and later a signature left curling effort secured the hat-trick.

For Salah’s swift treble, Roberto Firmino tied the score seven minutes after Scott Arfield gave Rangers a shocking lead.

Firmino struck again early in the second half before setting up Darwin Nunez in the 66th minute.

Fastest Champions League hat-tricks ever 6 minutes 12 seconds Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool, 12/10/2022)

8 minutes Bafétimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/2011)

9 minutes Mike Newell (Blackburn 4-1 Rosenborg, 06/12/1995)

11 minutes Raheem Sterling (Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta, 10/22/2019)

11 minutes Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 8-0 Malmo, 08/12/2015)

11 minutes Robert Lewandowski (Bayern 7-1 Salzburg, 08/03/22)

12 minutes Robert Lewandowski (Crvena zvezda 0-6 Bayern, 26/11/2019)

12 minutes Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, 21/10/2014)

Harvey Elliott then rounded out the game with a right footed try late. The result confirms Rangers’ departure from the league.