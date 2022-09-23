Saka is SHOCKED after winning England Player of the Year, admitting he ‘did not expect’ the award

Bukayo Saka looked visibly shocked when he was presented with the England Player of the Year award on Friday.

The Arsenal star, who beat England captain and runner-up Harry Kane and third-placed Declan Rice to the gong, was hailed by the selectors as England’s standout performer over the past 12 months.

Saka, 21, made nine caps this season for the Three Lions and scored three goals and produced a man-of-the-match performance during England’s 4-0 win against Andorra on his birthday last September.

Bukayo Saka looked stunned as he was presented with the England Player of the Year award on Friday

The winger was voted by fans as England’s outstanding player ahead of runner-up Harry Kane

And now, a year on, the Gunners winger has been offered the perfect vote of confidence from fans as England prepare to take on Italy in the Nations League on Friday night.

Saka missed the crucial penalty against the Azzurri in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley and had to show strength of character to make a comeback for both club and country.

The youngster went on to claim Arsenal’s Player of the Season award for the second successive campaign and was nominated for the Kopa Trophy, which is presented to the world’s best player aged 21 and under.

The 21-year-old star is preparing to take on Italy on Friday night with Gareth Southgate’s side

Spurs ace Harry Kane and West Ham anchor Declan Rice were second and third respectively

When Saka received the England Player of the Year award, which was presented by a group of young grassroots footballers during a mock press conference, Saka was particularly surprised.

“No way!” he said in disbelief as he was handed the trophy.

‘I didn’t expect this, honestly. I am honored.

‘I’m so happy, I can’t put into words how happy I am. It’s really nice to be awarded this trophy and that’s all I can really say!

Saka scored three international goals in nine games for the Three Lions in 2021-22

“Playing for England is so special, there are so many kids who want to play football for teams and it’s really difficult, so to be chosen to play for your country, it’s another level of honor and pride yourself.

So I’m just really happy every time I come here, pull on the shirt and play at Wembley in front of all the fans.

‘It’s a beautiful feeling.’