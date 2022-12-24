Sajid Khan among three players added to Pakistan squad for New Zealand Tests

SportsSports
By Merry
Sajid Khan among three players added to Pakistan squad for New Zealand Tests
Although Sajid wasn’t having the best time during the Tests against Australia, taking just four wickets in three matches, he fared much better in the 2022/23 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan’s premier first-class competition. The offspinner picked up 21 wickets in seven first-class matches on 34.04 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He had the fourth-best numbers in an innings for a Pakistani bowler in 2022 when he took 8 for 42 against Bangladesh.
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More