Sajid Javid, ex-Cabinet minister, says he won’t stand in the next election

Sajid Javid has become the latest senior Tory to declare he will not run in the next general election.

The former chancellor and health minister announced that he had made the decision “after much consideration”.

He is the latest in a string of MPs saying they will leave parliament, with Labor miles ahead in the polls. Conservative leaders have given a Monday deadline for incumbent politicians to say whether they want to stay on.

Veteran Tory MP Charles Walker, who has also said he will stand down at the next election, warned the party will ‘pay the price’ and wait 10 years in opposition.

Rishi Sunak suffered a nosebleed today as Labor strengthened its majority in the Chester by-election – as the Tories posted their worst performance in the seat in 190 years.

In the Prime Minister’s first major election test, City Councilor Samantha Dixon emerged victorious by a margin of 10,974 votes – well above the 6,100 achieved in 2019.

While Labor was expected to win, the swing by nearly 14 percent of the Conservatives will set alarm bells ringing in Downing Street.

Keir Starmer’s MPs soon began trolling Sunak as a ‘serial loser’, although Tories said there was some comfort in their share of the vote remaining above 20 per cent.

National polls show that Labor has recently led the Tories by more than 20 points

Sir Charles said the vote in Chester was a ‘sort of fire exercise’ for the Tories’ performance in the polls.

“We certainly wouldn’t win it,” he told Times Radio.

And I think the size of the loss reflects where we are in the polls right now. So in a sense, this midterm election was kind of a live fire exercise for where the polls currently have us.”

Sir Charles said the Tory party is in a ‘better place’ than it was six weeks ago when Liz Truss led the country.

But he said he thinks it is “almost impossible” for the Conservatives to come back and win the next general election.

“Now I hope Rishi Sunak makes sure Labor doesn’t wipe the floor with us, that we win maybe 220 seats and that we form a viable opposition,” he said.

Sir Charles said: ‘I suspect you will see quite a few people resigning as we get closer to the general election.

‘I think many of my colleagues are still undecided. But I think it’s inevitable.

“I think politics is quite a grueling profession. But many of my colleagues will think, do I want to do this much more?

“Do I want to suffer electoral defeat and go on some sort of grueling six-week campaign? Or if they are really safe, do I want to spend 10 years in the opposition?’

Rishi Sunak suffered a nosebleed today as Labor increased its majority in the Chester by-election