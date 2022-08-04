Saints rookie Trevor Penning is BOOTED from practice for his third scuffle in as many days

New Orleans Saints rookie left tackle Trevor Penning was taken out of Wednesday’s practice after his third scuffle in as many days.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach was also thrown out of training for the brawl after which Saints new head coach Dennis Allen taunted his players.

“We don’t have time for that,” Allen said, quoted by ESPN. “I have sent two boys today and we have to finish our work. We have to learn as a team how to compete and play and how to practice and push ourselves to the limit but not go over the edge.

‘…It’s not uncommon for something like this to happen in a training camp. It’s definitely something we don’t want to see happen. It will be addressed and we will move on.”

Saint’s offensive tackle Trevor Penning has been accused of going too hard in practice

New Orleans Saints rookie left tackle Trevor Penning (No. 70) was trained on Wednesday after his third scuffle in as many days. Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (in white) was also kicked out of practice for the scuffle, which was caught by Fox branch in New Orleans

On Tuesday, Penning took on safety JT Gray (No. 48) in a similar pushing match

The incidents have quickly become a pattern for Penning, a former first-round Northern Iowa squad who once said his favorite thing about football was “legally attacking the person in front of you.”

Monday, Round one of 2021 Penning and Payton Turner ended in a pushing match before hitting quick blows and being ripped apart by teammates.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach was also thrown out of training for the brawl after which Saints new head coach Dennis Allen (pictured) taunted his players. “We don’t have time for that,” Allen said, as quoted by ESPN

‘It’s football; we’re in’, Penning said on Monday. “It’s a tough game for tough people and you have to be able to handle it. There’s no bad blood between us. We’re just competitors competing.’

Penning’s teammate, center Cesar Ruiz, said the problems arise because Penning has an offensive lineman mentality to finish every block.

“It’s like, if you think he’s ready, he’s not ready yet,” Ruiz said, quoted by ESPN. “He definitely has that finishing mentality that you love in an offensive lineman.”

Penning agreed: ‘It’s part of my game, I guess. That’s how I am as a player. But I’m clearly into technology. I’m trying to get better at the technique of the game, taking the blocks down. The finishing ability, I’m proud of that, and that will always be part of my game.’