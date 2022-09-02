Saints’ Marcus Maye arrested, accused of aggravated assault with a firearm but denies wrongdoing

<!–

Security New Orleans Saints Marcus Maye was arrested Thursday morning for aggravated assault with a firearm.

The 29-year-old was later released after paying $30,000 bail. Maye was detained at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna, LA.

Maye’s arrest followed an investigation into an incident allegedly taking place on August 29 in Metairie, LA.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Police Report, via Nick Underhillclarified the reason for Maye’s initial arrest and subsequent release.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 29-year-old Marcus Maye following an investigation into a traffic accident that occurred on Monday, August 29, 2022 in Metairie.

Marcus Maye was arrested Thursday morning after an investigation into a traffic accident

Maye was arrested this morning under a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV involved in an incident in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle containing several young women.

Maye was admitted to Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and released after paying $30,000 bail.

Maye signed a three-year $28.5 million deal with the NFC’s New Orleans Saints in free agency

Maye’s attorney, Eric Hessler, dismissed the idea that his client was involved in any wrongdoing when he spoke to the NFL Network on Thursday.

“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation of a motor vehicle incident and looks forward to defending himself if all the facts become known,” Hessler said.

Maye signed a three-year $28.5 million deal with the Saints in free agency in March, including a $6 million signing bonus and a $14.5 million guaranteed.

Maye spent five seasons in the Big Apple with the New York Jets after coming out of Florida

The Florida product spent the past five seasons with the New York Jets, who drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He recorded 312 tackles, six interceptions and 3.5 sacks in 60 games with the Jets.

Maye is listed as the starting strong safety on the official New Orleans depth map with JT Gray as a backup.

Comments from Saints head coach Dennis Allen suggest NO was unaware of the matter before CJ Gardner-Johnson exchanged fellow security guard CJ Gardner-Johnson to Philadelphia earlier this week.

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen shared a statement on the matter on Thursday during media availability.

“We were notified this morning and we are still gathering all the information,” Allen said.

“So we’re not going to comment on it at this point until we have more information.”